How to Watch the 2020 U.S. Open Live Online Without Cable

After a six-month hiatus, professional tennis is back and it’s coming back with a bang. The 2020 U.S. Open begins today at the renowned USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, NY. Matches will take place beginning today and will go through Sept. 13. The first serve goes up at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2.

How to Watch the 2020 U.S. Open

When: Begins Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

As with many other sporting events that have resumed after being delayed by coronavirus issues, the U.S. Tennis Association has decided to continue with the tournament under strict orders. For one, players’ entourages are limited to three and COVID-19 swabs are taking place frequently, according to The Star Ledger. Like the NBA bubble, this year’s U.S. Open participants also have designated living areas, with most staying in two hotels on Long Island while, eight decided to live in private housing.

The competition will also be missing a lot of tennis’s biggest champions. While Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic will be holding it down for the living legends, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not be playing this go-round. The latter had to sit out due to two knee surgeries. Six of the top eight women also withdrew.

How to Stream the 2020 U.S. Open Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 U.S. Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

