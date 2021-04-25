 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

The 2021 Academy Awards are upon us, and it’s time for Oscars to go to their worthy recipients. There are some truly great choices this year, notably the prestige Netflix drama “Mank” leading the way with 10 nominations. Tune in to ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021 to see who takes home the little golden man at 8 EST or at 5PM Pacific Time. You can also stream the show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Where to Watch the 2021 Academy Awards

It so happens six other films are tied for six nominations: “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

While the coronavirus has forced the hand of many awards shows this past year, the Academy will not be virtual. To keep the event a joyous occasion, the 2021 Oscars will be staging a live show. Many precautions will be set up in preparation, with masks playing “a very important role.” 2021 will also be the third consecutive Academy Awards ceremony without a host, instead relying on several celebrity presenters.

The relevance of streaming services is at new heights, with their repeated role in traditional studio films inarguable. Platforms like HBO Max and Hulu have proved vital in broadcasting films to audiences in quarantine, and Netflix is leading all studios with 35 nominations with “Mank.” Amazon Prime Video finished second with 12 nods.

Outstanding performances this year include Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and (the first Asian-American performer recognized in this category) Steven Yeun for Best Actor. Best Actress contenders are Vanessa Kirby, Andra Day, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, and Carey Mulligan.

Check our the nominees for other categories as well as a complete list of where the films can be streamed right here.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Clips from 2021 Best Picture Nominees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.