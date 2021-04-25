How to Watch the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The 2021 Academy Awards are upon us, and it’s time for Oscars to go to their worthy recipients. There are some truly great choices this year, notably the prestige Netflix drama “Mank” leading the way with 10 nominations. Tune in to ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021 to see who takes home the little golden man at 8 EST or at 5PM Pacific Time. You can also stream the show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

It so happens six other films are tied for six nominations: “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

While the coronavirus has forced the hand of many awards shows this past year, the Academy will not be virtual. To keep the event a joyous occasion, the 2021 Oscars will be staging a live show. Many precautions will be set up in preparation, with masks playing “a very important role.” 2021 will also be the third consecutive Academy Awards ceremony without a host, instead relying on several celebrity presenters.

The relevance of streaming services is at new heights, with their repeated role in traditional studio films inarguable. Platforms like HBO Max and Hulu have proved vital in broadcasting films to audiences in quarantine, and Netflix is leading all studios with 35 nominations with “Mank.” Amazon Prime Video finished second with 12 nods.

Outstanding performances this year include Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and (the first Asian-American performer recognized in this category) Steven Yeun for Best Actor. Best Actress contenders are Vanessa Kirby, Andra Day, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, and Carey Mulligan.

Check our the nominees for other categories as well as a complete list of where the films can be streamed right here.

