How to Watch the 2021 Adult Swim Festival Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Adult Swim, over the years, has learned how to take advantage of alternative media. The upcoming 2021 Adult Swim Festival will be an example of all the zany, experimental fun that Adult Swim has been dying to throw at us throughout the year. You can watch the planned special event series and panels over the course of the two-day festival with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the 2021 Adult Swim Festival

When: Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13

Where: Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. Certain exclusives will be available on HBO Max

Stream: You can watch with HBO Max.

About 2021 Adult Swim Festival

The Adult Swim Festival promises “music, comedy and mayhem” for its viewers, and based on the lineups presented so far, it will likely fulfill every one of those fantasies. Viewers will be treated to musical performances including never-before-seen performances from Lil Baby, Flying Lotus, Angel Olsen and several others.

Also on tap are live streams and panels for several series, including “Squidbillies,” “Rick and Morty,” and “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.” There will be episodes of several Adult Swim shows that will air alongside a live chat feature and several “surprise guests.” Episodes slated to air during the festival include “Robot Chicken”, “Joe Pera Talks With You”, and “Sealab 2021”, among a string of others. Several watch parties will take place throughout the event as the episodes air.

Last year’s Adult Swim Festival delivered over 10 million views total, and the organizers hope that this year will prove every bit a match for that figure and then some. Those interested will be able to view the event on the Adult Swim YouTube channel, and several exclusive events will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

