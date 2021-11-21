How to Watch the 2021 ‘American Music Awards’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The 2021 “American Music Awards” are finally here! Get ready to spend an evening celebrating this year’s hottest hits and artists. This year, Cardi B. hosts the AMAs live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. The awards show airs on ABC on Sunday, November 21. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
- When: Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
On Monday, November 22, you can stream the entire show on Hulu.
Performers include Chlöe, Coldplay x BTS, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas.
2021 ‘American Music Awards’ Nominees
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
Favorite Trending Song
- Erica Banks, “Buss It”
- Måneskin, “Beggin’”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
- Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favorite Music Video
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
- Cardi B, “Up”
- Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
- The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
Favorite Pop Album
- Ariana Grande, Positions
- Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
- Taylor Swift, evermore
- The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
- BTS, “Butter”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
- Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
- Lee Brice, Hey World
- Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
- Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
- Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
- Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
- Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
- Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
- Juice WRLD, “Legends Never Die”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
- Pop Smoke, “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
- Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Cardi B, “Up”
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
- Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
- Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Giveon, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
- H.E.R., Back of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
- Queen Naija, misunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- H.E.R., “Damage”
- Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- KAROL G, KG0516
- Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
- Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
- Maluma & The Weekndm “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Tiësto
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
How to Stream the 2021 ‘American Music Awards’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 “American Music Awards” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.
