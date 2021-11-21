 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 ‘American Music Awards’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

The 2021 “American Music Awards” are finally here! Get ready to spend an evening celebrating this year’s hottest hits and artists. This year, Cardi B. hosts the AMAs live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. The awards show airs on ABC on Sunday, November 21. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the 2021 ‘American Music Awards’

On Monday, November 22, you can stream the entire show on Hulu.

Performers include Chlöe, Coldplay x BTS, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas.

2021 ‘American Music Awards’ Nominees

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS
  • Drake
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song

  • Erica Banks, “Buss It”
  • Måneskin, “Beggin’”
  • Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
  • Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
  • Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
  • Cardi B, “Up”
  • Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Glass Animals

Favorite Pop Album

  • Ariana Grande, Positions
  • Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
  • Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
  • Taylor Swift, evermore
  • The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

  • BTS, “Butter”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
  • Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
  • Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

  • Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
  • Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
  • Lee Brice, Hey World
  • Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

  • Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
  • Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
  • Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
  • Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
  • Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G
  • Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
  • Erica Banks
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

  • Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
  • Juice WRLD, “Legends Never Die”
  • Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
  • Pop Smoke, “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
  • Rod Wave, “SoulFly”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

  • Cardi B, “Up”
  • Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
  • Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
  • Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
  • Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Tank
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Jhené Aiko
  • SZA

Favorite R&B Album

  • Doja Cat, Planet Her
  • Giveon, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
  • H.E.R., Back of My Mind
  • Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
  • Queen Naija, misunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
  • Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
  • H.E.R., “Damage”
  • Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna
  • Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
  • Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
  • Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
  • KAROL G, KG0516
  • Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
  • Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
  • Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
  • Farruko, “Pepas”
  • Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
  • Maluma & The Weekndm “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

  • AJR
  • All Time Low
  • Foo Fighters
  • Glass Animals
  • Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

  • CAIN
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

  • Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • David Guetta
  • ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello
  • Regard
  • Tiësto
  • Maroon 5
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

How to Stream the 2021 ‘American Music Awards’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 “American Music Awards” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

