How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

The 2021 BET Awards celebrate Black women and their impact on the culture with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.” This year’s host is Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe®winning actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo on Sunday, June 27.

How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards Live Online For Free

This year, Queen Latifah, GRAMMY award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe-winning, and Academy Award®-nominated actor, will receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The show will feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion as well as Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Rich, and Tone Stith. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, Michael K. Williams, and others will perform a tribute in honor of DMX.

Presenters include Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Crystal Renee Hayslett, DJ Cassidy, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, KJ Smith, Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, Mignon, Mj Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Novi Brown, Regina Hall, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Saweetie, Sevyn Streeter, and Jennifer Hudson.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art, and excellence,” Henson said. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

How to Stream the 2021 BET Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 BET Awards live on BET, BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Logo, TV Land, or VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
BET^
$6
BET Her≥ $94.99^
$8		^
$8		---
MTV^
$6		^
$6
MTV2^
$8		^
$8		^
$6		^
$6		-
LOGO≥ $94.99^
$8		-^
$6		^
$6		-
TV Land^
$6		-
VH1^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BET, BET Her, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, TV Land, and VH1 + 15 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET, MTV, TV Land, and VH1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: BET Her, MTV2, and LOGO

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: BET, BET Her, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, TV Land, and VH1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET, MTV, TV Land, and VH1 + 29 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: BET Her and MTV2

Sling TV

Price: $35

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET, MTV, TV Land, and VH1 + 28 Top Cable Channels

Taraji P. Henson Talks Hosting the BET Awards

