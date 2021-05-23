 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 23

Aubrey Meister

It’s time to celebrate the best music and artists of the past year! The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to go live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23. You can watch the awards show live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

This year’s BBMAs are going to look a little different than years past. After Kelly Clarkson hosted the show for three years, Nick Jonas is taking over. In a tweet, he wrote, “Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow!”

As always, the BBMAs will showcase some of the top artists. The 2021 event will feature many talented performers, including:

  • The Jonas Brothers
  • BTS
  • Doja Cat
  • SZA
  • AJR
  • Bad Bunny and Karol G
  • DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos
  • Duran Duran
  • Glass Animals
  • Alicia Keys
  • P!nk
  • twenty one pilots
  • The Weeknd
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness ft. Ann Nesby

A few of the awards have already gone public. Drake will win the Artist of the Decade Award, P!nk will be given the Icon Award, and Trae Tha Truth will get the Change Maker Award. As far as the other awards go, The Weeknd has the most nominations (16). You can see all of the finalists here.

How to Stream the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

