2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: How to Watch Team USA vs. Mexico Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

There’s something magical about legendary rivalries. Think about Celtics/Lakers, Red Sox/Yankees, and now, USA/Mexico. These two teams will meet once more in the CONCACAF Gold Cup finals. Can Mexico maintain its dominance over the Americans? Or will the US show that 2007 was no fluke? We’ll find out Sunday, August 1 at 9 PM ET on FS1, Univision, and TUDN.

How to How to Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs. Mexico LIVE For Free Without Cable

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals Background

Both the US and Mexico needed late-game heroics in order to advance. The Americans scored the only goal of their match with Qatar in the 86th minute, while Mexico needed a goal in extra time to break free from a 1-1 gridlock with Canada.

Currently, Mexico is projected to defeat the US, especially as many of the United States’ best male players aren’t participating. A loss to a depleted American side would be tragic for the Mexicans.

How to Stream The CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports 1--
Univision-----
TUDN≥ $94.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1, Univision, and TUDN + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1, Univision, and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Gyasi Zardes' late winner sends USMNT to Gold Cup Final

