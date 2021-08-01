2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: How to Watch Team USA vs. Mexico Live For Free Without Cable

There’s something magical about legendary rivalries. Think about Celtics/Lakers, Red Sox/Yankees, and now, USA/Mexico. These two teams will meet once more in the CONCACAF Gold Cup finals. Can Mexico maintain its dominance over the Americans? Or will the US show that 2007 was no fluke? We’ll find out Sunday, August 1 at 9 PM ET on FS1, Univision, and TUDN.

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals Background

Both the US and Mexico needed late-game heroics in order to advance. The Americans scored the only goal of their match with Qatar in the 86th minute, while Mexico needed a goal in extra time to break free from a 1-1 gridlock with Canada.

Currently, Mexico is projected to defeat the US, especially as many of the United States’ best male players aren’t participating. A loss to a depleted American side would be tragic for the Mexicans.

How to Stream The CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

