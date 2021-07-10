How To Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage Live For Free Without Cable
After a riveting preliminary round that saw Haiti, Guadeloupe, and Trinidad and Tobago earn their way into the big dance, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is ready to get underway. 16 nations from North and Central America will duke it out to see who will take the Gold Cup home. The first match of the group stage starts Saturday, July 10, at 5:20 PM.
How to Stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage for Free
- When: Starts Saturday, July 10, continues until Tuesday, July 20
- TV: Fox, FS1, FS2
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Background and Betting Odds
Mexico, the defending champs and winners of 11 total CONCACAF titles (3 CONCACAF Championships, 8 CONCACAF Gold Cups) are the favorite to win this year’s tournament at +115, while the United States team is right behind them at +170, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After that, it’s less obvious, with teams like Costa Rica (+1400), Canada, and Qatar (+1700), who is an invited guest to the Gold Cup, following pretty far behind.
Here’s how the schedule will look for the first stage of the tournament.
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network
|Sat 7/10
|5:20 PM
|El Salvador vs Curaçao
|FS2
|Sat 7/10
|10:30 PM
|Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago
|FS1
|Sun 7/11
|6:30 PM
|Canada vs Martinique
|FS1
|Sun 7/11
|9:00 PM
|USA vs Haiti
|FS1
|Mon 7/12
|6:25 PM
|Jamaica vs Suriname
|FS1
|Mon 7/12
|9:00 PM
|Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe
|FS1
|Tue 7/13
|7:00 PM
|Qatar vs Panama
|FS1
|Tue 7/13
|9:30 PM
|Honduras vs Grenada
|FS1
|Wed 7/14
|7:30 PM
|Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador
|FS1
|Wed 7/14
|10:00 PM
|Curaçao vs Mexico
|FS1
|Thu 7/15
|7:30 PM
|Haiti vs Canada
|FS1
|Thu 7/15
|10:00 PM
|Martinique vs USA
|FS1
|Fri 7/16
|6:25 PM
|Guadeloupe vs Jamaica
|FS1
|Fri 7/16
|9:00 PM
|Suriname vs Costa Rica
|FS1
|Sat 7/17
|7:30 PM
|Grenada vs Qatar
|FS1
|Sat 7/17
|10:00 PM
|Panama vs Honduras
|FS1
|Sun 7/18
|5:00 PM
|USA vs Canada
|FOX
|Sun 7/18
|5:00 PM
|Martinique vs Haiti
|FS2
|Sun 7/18
|10:00 PM
|Mexico vs El Salvador
|FS1
|Sun 7/18
|10:00 PM
|Curaçao vs Trinidad and Tobago
|FS2
|Tue 7/20
|7:00 PM
|Costa Rica vs Jamaica
|FS1
|Tue 7/20
|7:00 PM
|Suriname vs Guadeloupe
|FS2
|Tue 7/20
|9:30 PM
|Honduras vs Qatar
|FS1
|Tue 7/20
|9:30 PM
|Panama vs Grenada
|FS2
How to Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$11
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $35
Includes: Fox and Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2