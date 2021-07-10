 Skip to Content
How To Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After a riveting preliminary round that saw Haiti, Guadeloupe, and Trinidad and Tobago earn their way into the big dance, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is ready to get underway. 16 nations from North and Central America will duke it out to see who will take the Gold Cup home. The first match of the group stage starts Saturday, July 10, at 5:20 PM.

How to Stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage for Free

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Background and Betting Odds

Mexico, the defending champs and winners of 11 total CONCACAF titles (3 CONCACAF Championships, 8 CONCACAF Gold Cups) are the favorite to win this year’s tournament at +115, while the United States team is right behind them at +170, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After that, it’s less obvious, with teams like Costa Rica (+1400), Canada, and Qatar (+1700), who is an invited guest to the Gold Cup, following pretty far behind.

Here’s how the schedule will look for the first stage of the tournament.

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Sat 7/10 5:20 PM El Salvador vs Curaçao FS2
Sat 7/10 10:30 PM Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago FS1
Sun 7/11 6:30 PM Canada vs Martinique FS1
Sun 7/11 9:00 PM USA vs Haiti FS1
Mon 7/12 6:25 PM Jamaica vs Suriname FS1
Mon 7/12 9:00 PM Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe FS1
Tue 7/13 7:00 PM Qatar vs Panama FS1
Tue 7/13 9:30 PM Honduras vs Grenada FS1
Wed 7/14 7:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador FS1
Wed 7/14 10:00 PM Curaçao vs Mexico FS1
Thu 7/15 7:30 PM Haiti vs Canada FS1
Thu 7/15 10:00 PM Martinique vs USA FS1
Fri 7/16 6:25 PM Guadeloupe vs Jamaica FS1
Fri 7/16 9:00 PM Suriname vs Costa Rica FS1
Sat 7/17 7:30 PM Grenada vs Qatar FS1
Sat 7/17 10:00 PM Panama vs Honduras FS1
Sun 7/18 5:00 PM USA vs Canada FOX
Sun 7/18 5:00 PM Martinique vs Haiti FS2
Sun 7/18 10:00 PM Mexico vs El Salvador FS1
Sun 7/18 10:00 PM Curaçao vs Trinidad and Tobago FS2
Tue 7/20 7:00 PM Costa Rica vs Jamaica FS1
Tue 7/20 7:00 PM Suriname vs Guadeloupe FS2
Tue 7/20 9:30 PM Honduras vs Qatar FS1
Tue 7/20 9:30 PM Panama vs Grenada FS2

How to Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--
Fox Sports 1--
Fox Sports 2≥ $94.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox and Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

CONCACAF 60 Year Anniversary Video

