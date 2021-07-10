How To Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage Live For Free Without Cable

After a riveting preliminary round that saw Haiti, Guadeloupe, and Trinidad and Tobago earn their way into the big dance, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is ready to get underway. 16 nations from North and Central America will duke it out to see who will take the Gold Cup home. The first match of the group stage starts Saturday, July 10, at 5:20 PM.

How to Stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage for Free

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Background and Betting Odds

Mexico, the defending champs and winners of 11 total CONCACAF titles (3 CONCACAF Championships, 8 CONCACAF Gold Cups) are the favorite to win this year’s tournament at +115, while the United States team is right behind them at +170, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After that, it’s less obvious, with teams like Costa Rica (+1400), Canada, and Qatar (+1700), who is an invited guest to the Gold Cup, following pretty far behind.

Here’s how the schedule will look for the first stage of the tournament.

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat 7/10 5:20 PM El Salvador vs Curaçao FS2 Sat 7/10 10:30 PM Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago FS1 Sun 7/11 6:30 PM Canada vs Martinique FS1 Sun 7/11 9:00 PM USA vs Haiti FS1 Mon 7/12 6:25 PM Jamaica vs Suriname FS1 Mon 7/12 9:00 PM Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe FS1 Tue 7/13 7:00 PM Qatar vs Panama FS1 Tue 7/13 9:30 PM Honduras vs Grenada FS1 Wed 7/14 7:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador FS1 Wed 7/14 10:00 PM Curaçao vs Mexico FS1 Thu 7/15 7:30 PM Haiti vs Canada FS1 Thu 7/15 10:00 PM Martinique vs USA FS1 Fri 7/16 6:25 PM Guadeloupe vs Jamaica FS1 Fri 7/16 9:00 PM Suriname vs Costa Rica FS1 Sat 7/17 7:30 PM Grenada vs Qatar FS1 Sat 7/17 10:00 PM Panama vs Honduras FS1 Sun 7/18 5:00 PM USA vs Canada FOX Sun 7/18 5:00 PM Martinique vs Haiti FS2 Sun 7/18 10:00 PM Mexico vs El Salvador FS1 Sun 7/18 10:00 PM Curaçao vs Trinidad and Tobago FS2 Tue 7/20 7:00 PM Costa Rica vs Jamaica FS1 Tue 7/20 7:00 PM Suriname vs Guadeloupe FS2 Tue 7/20 9:30 PM Honduras vs Qatar FS1 Tue 7/20 9:30 PM Panama vs Grenada FS2

How to Watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options