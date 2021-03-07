How to Watch the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards Live for Free Without Cable

Award season is up and running with the Golden Globes being handed out this past Sunday, February 8. As the Oscars slowly approach, you can catch the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards this Sunday, March 7 on The CW, or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Historically, this award show has been the best indicator of Oscar winners.

How to Watch the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards

When: Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Taye Diggs is set to host the show for his third consecutive time. Similar to other award shows this season, the Critics’ Choice Awards will be a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can expect a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity appearances, with all the nominees streaming from home just like you.

Netflix has a total of 72 nominations this year in film in television, with “Mank” earning 12 of those nominations. “Minari” is at a close second with 10 nominations. The late Chadwick Boseman received a couple of nominations as well for “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” after his wife accepted a Golden Globe award in his honor this past weekend. Impressively, Olivia Coleman is the first person ever to be nominated for both film and television for her performances in “The Crown” and “The Father.”

“Euphoria” and “Malcolm & Marie” star Zendaya is expected to be presented with the fifth annual SeeHer award.

How to Stream the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

