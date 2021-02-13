How to Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 Live for Free

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series is rocketing out of the gate Sunday, February 14 with this year’s Daytona 500. This 63rd running of the Great American Race begins at 2:30 EST on FOX, capping off the season’s Speedweeks. From the Busch Clash to the Duels, the time has come to hit the Daytona International Speedway for the final lap: A 14-turn, 3.61-mile trial by fire.

How to Watch the 2021 Daytona 500

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has teamed up with Daytona 500’s defending winner, Denny Hamlin, to co-own a new race team: 23X1 (in reference to Jordan’s No. 23 jersey number). Jordan hopes to draft behind the three-time Daytona 500 winner, with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel this Sunday. The North Carolina-raised Alabama native hopes that this Daytona 500 will steer his career onto a better path, changing the otherwise touchy conversations around his name.

NASCAR’s crown jewel race will feature Chase Elliot as the defending series champion for Hendrick Motorsports, pitted against Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick with a play-by-play from former Cup Series driver, Clint Bowyer. Bowyer will be joined by Mike Joy and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, returning to a three-person booth after last year’s two-man setup in respect to Darrell Waltrip’s retirement.

Gordon’s banter became legendary last season with the unpredictable Bowyer, setting a competitive tone for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. FOX is looking to capitalize on their rapport, with the welcome addition of Larry McReynolds returning as Crew Chief to provide analysis for the event.

How to Stream the 2021 Daytona 500

You can stream the Daytona 500 live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the Fox mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

All Live TV Streaming Options