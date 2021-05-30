 Skip to Content
How to Watch The 2021 French Open Tournament Matches Live Online For Free Without Cable

Michael King, Jeff Kotuby

For the 39th straight year, NBC Sports will present coverage of the 2021 French Open Tennis Tournament - also known as Roland-Garros - from Paris, beginning with exclusive streaming coverage of the opening round at noon ET on Sunday, May 30 on Peacock. Live coverage continues on Monday, May 31 at 11 am ET on NBC. Coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 12 at 9 am ET and the men’s final on Sunday, June 13 at 9 am, both on NBC.

How to Stream the 2021 Roland-Garros Matches

The men’s competition will be headlined by 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and number-three ranked player in the world, Rafael Nadal, known as the “King of Clay,” who’s won a record 13 Roland-Garros titles, including the past four. Nadal will be joined by 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 1-ranked player Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal at Roland-Garros in last year’s final.

On the women’s side, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams is looking for her fourth singles championship at Roland-Garros. She’ll be joined by four-time Grand Slam champion and the number two player in the world, Naomi Osaka.

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Here’s the full schedule of events, which begins Sunday, May 30th at 12 PM EST. Note the broadcast changes between NBC and Peacock.

2021 Roland-Garros Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round Network
Sun., May 30 Noon Round 1 (LIVE) Peacock
Mon., May 31 11 a.m. Round 1 (LIVE) NBC
Sat., June 5 Noon Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC
Sat., June 5 2 p.m. Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) Peacock
Sat., June 5 3 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock
Sun., June 6 Noon Round 4 (LIVE) NBC
Sun., June 6 2 p.m. Round 4 (LIVE) Peacock
Sun., June 6 3 p.m. Round 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock
Mon., June 7 3 p.m. Round 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock
Thurs., June 10 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) NBC, NBCSN
Fri., June 11 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) NBC, NBCSN
Sat., June 12 9 a.m. Women’s Finals (LIVE) NBC
Sat., June 12 Noon Men’s Doubles Finals (LIVE) Peacock
Sun., June 13 9 a.m. Men’s Finals NBC
Sun., June 13 Noon Final Day Peacock
Roland-Garros Takes Off

