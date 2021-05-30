How to Watch The 2021 French Open Tournament Matches Live Online For Free Without Cable

For the 39th straight year, NBC Sports will present coverage of the 2021 French Open Tennis Tournament - also known as Roland-Garros - from Paris, beginning with exclusive streaming coverage of the opening round at noon ET on Sunday, May 30 on Peacock. Live coverage continues on Monday, May 31 at 11 am ET on NBC. Coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 12 at 9 am ET and the men’s final on Sunday, June 13 at 9 am, both on NBC.

How to Stream the 2021 Roland-Garros Matches

When: Starts Sunday, May 30, and continues until Sunday, June 13th.

TV: NBC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV and Peacock

The men’s competition will be headlined by 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and number-three ranked player in the world, Rafael Nadal, known as the “King of Clay,” who’s won a record 13 Roland-Garros titles, including the past four. Nadal will be joined by 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 1-ranked player Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal at Roland-Garros in last year’s final.

On the women’s side, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams is looking for her fourth singles championship at Roland-Garros. She’ll be joined by four-time Grand Slam champion and the number two player in the world, Naomi Osaka.

7-Day Trial peacocktv.com Peacock

Here’s the full schedule of events, which begins Sunday, May 30th at 12 PM EST. Note the broadcast changes between NBC and Peacock.

2021 Roland-Garros Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round Network Sun., May 30 Noon Round 1 (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 31 11 a.m. Round 1 (LIVE) NBC Sat., June 5 Noon Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC Sat., June 5 2 p.m. Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) Peacock Sat., June 5 3 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 6 Noon Round 4 (LIVE) NBC Sun., June 6 2 p.m. Round 4 (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 6 3 p.m. Round 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Mon., June 7 3 p.m. Round 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 10 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) NBC, NBCSN Fri., June 11 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) NBC, NBCSN Sat., June 12 9 a.m. Women’s Finals (LIVE) NBC Sat., June 12 Noon Men’s Doubles Finals (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 13 9 a.m. Men’s Finals NBC Sun., June 13 Noon Final Day Peacock

