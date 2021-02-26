How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The award show that recognizes the year’s top movies and television shows and also where you can watch some of your favorite celebrities get a bit tipsy will air Sunday, February 28 on NBC. The Golden Globes are usually hosted in January but got moved back this year due to the pandemic.

How to Watch the 78th Annual Golden Globes

When: Sunday, February 28 at 8pm ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Returning to host the Golden Globes for the fourth time is the sensational comedic duo, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This time around, they will be hosting from opposite sides of the country. Poehler will entertain from the usual Golden Globes’ location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, meanwhile Fey will be broadcasting from The Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Center in NYC.

Netflix swept the nominations this year with a total of 42 Golden Globe nods. The streaming service’s own ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown’ garnered six nominations each. Critically acclaimed shows such as ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Da 5 Bloods’ were snubbed, and the controversially reviewed show ‘Emily in Paris’ received 2 nominations, infuriating many.

The ceremony will be slightly different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it is uncertain how many in-person attendees there will be versus pre-taped portions of the show. However, there will still be a 90-minute preshow hosted by Sofia Carson and Access Hollywood reporter Zuri Hall. Most of their interviews will be conducted virtually if not all of them.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globes live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Golden Globes live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options