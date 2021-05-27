How to Watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Attention music fans! The iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 from 8:00 to 10:00 pm ET on Fox! You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch The 2021 iHeartMusic Awards

When: Thursday, May 27th at 8:00 pm ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards is to be hosted by Usher and will feature performances by The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Doja Cat, and more. Additionally, Elton John is to receive the 2021 Icon Award, presented by Lil Nas X and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

“I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said Usher. “This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!”

Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists’ road to #1. Since the Awards’ inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.

How to Stream the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

