How to Stream the 2021 Kitten Bowl Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Before you get to the anxiety and nerves that will inevitably come with Super Bowl LV, treat yourself to the irresistible cuteness that comes with the Kitten Bowl.

The annual Hallmark event will once again showcase a clowder of kittens in hopes of helping adoption rates. Kitten Bowl VIII will air on the Hallmark Channel at 2 p.m. ET, which can be stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Beth Stern will once again return as host for this year’s event and will be joined by Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley. The Kitten Bowl will feature over 100 adoptable kittens and cats placed in four teams, courtesy of The North Shore Animal League America.

“Kitten Bowl 2021 also marks a major milestone for the Hallmark Channel. Since the feline-powered event started in 2014, Kitten Bowl has helped over 50,000 shelter pets find homes. Dozens of those animals are the Kitten Bowl players from years past, who found forever homes thanks to the air time Kitten Bowl provided,” People reports.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch Kitten Bowl VIII live on The Hallmark Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

