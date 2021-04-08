How to Watch the 2021 Masters Live For Free on April 8-11 with Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV & Roku

A tradition unlike any other, The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club tees off on Thursday, April 8, and runs through Sunday, April 11. Dustin Johnson looks to capture his second consecutive green jacket, but top golfers Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and more will look to unseat him and claim the most prized possession in golf for themselves.

How to Watch the 2021 Masters

When: April 8-11, starting at 8 a.m. EST

TV: ESPN (Thursday and Friday) & CBS (Saturday and Sunday)

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

This year, both ESPN and CBS will show the Masters. If you prefer ESPN, you can watch their cast of personalities deliver the latest news and insight for all four days, but they’ll only show the first two days of actual golf action; CBS owns the weekend rights.

Masters TV Times

Thursday, April 8: ESPN (3-7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 9: ESPN (3-7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 10: CBS (3-7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 11: CBS (2-7 p.m. ET)

It’s also worth noting that you can also watch The Masters with Paramount+ and ESPN+. Paramount+ will have your traditional coverage, while ESPN promises, “extensive television and digital coverage” during Masters week, including SportsCenter at the Masters and exclusive Masters-related ESPN+ programming.

Masters Streaming Schedule

You can stream additional coverage of the Masters on Paramount+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, as well as ESPN+, which will both provide coverage of featured groups and select holes.

Thursday & Friday

Saturday & Sunday

Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau enter the weekend as the odds-on favorites to win the tournament. Both enter play at +950. Following them are Justin Thomas and former Masters champ Jordan Spieth at +1100. Spieth is fresh off a win at the Valero Texas Open on April 4. Former champs Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Wallace, Phil Mickelson, and even Vijay Singh populate the field. Can one of these former champions pull off a shocker and win another green jacket?

Noticeably absent from this weekend’s festivities is another former champion — Tiger Woods, arguably still the most popular golfer on planet Earth. Woods is still recovering from a single-car crash that took place in February, when Woods’ car veered off the road and tumbled into a ditch below. Woods is expected to make a full recovery.