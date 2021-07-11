How to Watch the 2021 MLB Draft Live For Free Online Without Cable: Live Stream, First Round Order

Major League Baseball’s 2021 Draft will take place as part of All-Star Weekend in Colorado. The first round starts at 7pm ET, with Rounds 2-10 on Monday, and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Detroit Tigers have the top three picks.

How to Watch the 2021 MLB Draft

In most mock drafts these are the top 10 picks: SS Marcelo Mayer (Eastlake HS), SS Jordan Lawlar (Jesuit College Prep), SS Brady House, (Winder-Barrow HS), RHP Jack Leiter (Vanderbilt), C Henry Davis (Louisville), SS Kahlil Watson (Wake Forest HS), RHP Kumar Rocker (Vanderbilt), OF Benny Montgomery (Red Land HS), OF Colton Cowser (Sam Houston State), and3B Colson Montgomery (Southridge HS).

Picks during Round 1 (picks 1-29) will last four minutes, with two-minute to make each supplemental pick in the first round.

For ESPN, Karl Ravech will anchor the coverage with ESPN MLB Insider and draft expert Kiley McDaniel. Analysts Perez, Peterson and Chris Burke will contribute throughout the event, and Passan will be reporting from Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center, the site of the MLB Draft. Mendoza will also contribute, conducting interviews with several players.

For MLB Network, Greg Amsinger will host the event with analysts Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds and Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin.

Of the 2021 MLB Draft, ESPN MLB Insider and draft expert Kiley McDaniel said, “The Draft does not have a generational, huge standout, obvious best prospect. I feel like there’s a top six, you could argue as many as eight. I could run through those names if anybody wants to prompt me — that are essentially the same. If I put them in top 100 right now, they’d be all between 30 and 80. And I guarantee you this winter they’ll be in a different order no matter what order I have them in before the Draft.”

2021 MLB Draft TV Schedule

July 11th 7pm ET: First Round (MLB Network & ESPN)

July 12th 1pm ET: Rounds 2-10 (MLB Network & MLB.com)

July 13th 1pm ET: Rounds 10-20 (MLB.com)

All Live TV Streaming Options

2021 MLB First Round Draft Order

First Round:

Pittsburgh Pirates Texas Rangers Detroit Tigers Boston Red Sox Baltimore Orioles Arizona Diamondbacks Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Angels New York Mets Washington Nationals Seattle Mariners Philadelphia Phillies San Francisco Giants Milwaukee Brewers Miami Marlins Cincinnati Reds St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees Chicago Cubs Chicago White Sox Cleveland Atlanta Braves Oakland Athletics Minnesota Twins San Diego Padres Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation Picks:

Cincinnati Reds (for Trevor Bauer)

Competitive Balance Picks

Miami Marlins Detroit Tigers Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Cincinnati Reds Minnesota Twins