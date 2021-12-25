How to Watch the 2021 NBA Christmas Day Games Live Online Without Cable

As much of a Christmas tradition as cookies for Santa and movie marathons are NBA games on Christmas Day. This year, we’ll have 5 games between 10 of the NBA’s top teams, including both teams that played in the NBA Finals last season, the champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the runner-ups, the Phoenix Suns. ABC and ESPN will have the full slate of games this year — here’s when and where to watch each one:

How to Watch the 2021 NBA Christmas Day Games Without Cable

Full Slate of 2021 NBA Christmas Games

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 5:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

About 2021 NBA Christmas Day Games

Despite being a time of merriment and joy, the first game on our Christmas Day schedule is anything but merry and bright. The Hawks and Knicks played a hotly-contested five-game series during last season’s playoffs, which resulted in Hawks G Trae Young becoming public enemy #1 in New York City. There will certainly be no love lost on Saturday, especially when Young touches the ball in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd.

The second game features the champs taking on a depleted Celtics team. However, the Celtics may have just gotten a shot of pure adrenaline in the form of NBA vet Joe Johnson, who joined the team on a 10-day deal. Can “Iso Joe” help the Cs beat the Bucks? Or will the Celtics fear the Deer?

The middle game is a rematch of the top two teams in the Western Conference — last year’s conference champs the Suns and longtime NBA dominators the Golden State Warriors. Warriors G Steph Curry is playing at an all-world level and will be the man to watch on the visiting side. Suns G Devin Booker is the top dog for the home squad. Saturday’s rubber match serves as the last time the teams will play this season — at least in the regular season. Can the Dubs take an important road game? Or will the Suns defend home court?

Lakers/Nets might be the match of the night, as so many of the league’s best players over the last decade will be part of both sides. Between Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and a myriad of other All-Stars who populate both rosters, we could be in for a real treat.

The nightcap sees the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz square off. While not exactly the sexiest matchup on paper, these two teams will no doubt provide the cherry on top of the sundae that is NBA basketball on Christmas Day.

How to Stream the 2021 NBA Christmas Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 NBA Christmas Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options