How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Live For Free Without Cable
For four teams, the dream of a Larry O’Brien trophy is still a possibility, as the Clippers, Suns, Hawks, and Bucks are still in it to win the 2021 NBA Championship. Then there were other playoff teams who made the tournament but couldn’t finish.
For the teams who didn’t even get invited to the dance, there’s still a chance they’ll walk away with something pretty valuable — a top draft pick. Who will have a chance at projected #1 overall pick Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State? What about talented players like USC’s Evan Mobley, the Ignite’s Jalen Green, or Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs? We’ll find out this Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on Streaming
- When: Tuesday, June 22 at 8:30 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Below are the odds for each of the 14 teams who did not make the playoffs for a chance at the draft lottery.
2021 NBA Draft Lottery Odds
|Team
|Record
|Top 4
|No. 1 Pick
|1
|Houston Rockets
|17-55
|52.1%
|14.0%
|2
|Detroit Pistons
|20-52
|52.1%
|14.0%
|3
|Orlando Magic
|21-51
|52.1%
|14.0%
|4
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|22-50
|45.1%
|11.5%
|5
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|22-50
|45.1%
|11.5%
|6
|Minnesota Timberwolves → Golden State Warriors*
|23-49
|37.2%
|9.0%
|7
|Toronto Raptors
|27-45
|31.9%
|7.5%
|8
|Chicago Bulls → Orlando Magic**
|31-41
|20.3%
|6.0%
|9
|Sacramento Kings
|31-41
|20.3%
|4.5%
|10
|New Orleans Pelicans
|31-41
|20.3%
|4.5%
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|33-39
|8.5%
|4.5%
|12
|San Antonio Spurs
|33-39
|8.0%
|1.8%
|13
|Indiana Pacers
|34-38
|4.8%
|1.7%
|14
|Golden State Warriors
|39-33
|2.4%
|0.5%
*Minnesota’s pick owed to Golden State is top-three protected
**Chicago’s pick owed to Orlando is top-four protected
What Is a “Protected” Pick?
When a pick is “protected,” it means that it cannot be traded if it lands within the pick rights. For example, if Minnesota draws the third pick in the draft, they will maintain their pick and it will not be traded to Golden State — a future pick will be traded instead. However, if Minnesota lands at the 4th spot and upward, Golden State will take this year’s pick instead.
Background
This year’s draft will feature many stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, and Davion Mitchell of the national champion Baylor Bears. Also populating the top of mock draft boards are multiple G League players, including Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, each of the G League Ignite. The Ignite is an exhibition team made up of veterans and high school players who skipped college to play pro basketball.
How to Stream the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•