How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Live For Free Without Cable

For four teams, the dream of a Larry O’Brien trophy is still a possibility, as the Clippers, Suns, Hawks, and Bucks are still in it to win the 2021 NBA Championship. Then there were other playoff teams who made the tournament but couldn’t finish.

For the teams who didn’t even get invited to the dance, there’s still a chance they’ll walk away with something pretty valuable — a top draft pick. Who will have a chance at projected #1 overall pick Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State? What about talented players like USC’s Evan Mobley, the Ignite’s Jalen Green, or Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs? We’ll find out this Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on Streaming

When: Tuesday, June 22 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Below are the odds for each of the 14 teams who did not make the playoffs for a chance at the draft lottery.

2021 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

Team Record Top 4 No. 1 Pick 1 Houston Rockets 17-55 52.1% 14.0% 2 Detroit Pistons 20-52 52.1% 14.0% 3 Orlando Magic 21-51 52.1% 14.0% 4 Oklahoma City Thunder 22-50 45.1% 11.5% 5 Cleveland Cavaliers 22-50 45.1% 11.5% 6 Minnesota Timberwolves → Golden State Warriors* 23-49 37.2% 9.0% 7 Toronto Raptors 27-45 31.9% 7.5% 8 Chicago Bulls → Orlando Magic** 31-41 20.3% 6.0% 9 Sacramento Kings 31-41 20.3% 4.5% 10 New Orleans Pelicans 31-41 20.3% 4.5% 11 Charlotte Hornets 33-39 8.5% 4.5% 12 San Antonio Spurs 33-39 8.0% 1.8% 13 Indiana Pacers 34-38 4.8% 1.7% 14 Golden State Warriors 39-33 2.4% 0.5%

*Minnesota’s pick owed to Golden State is top-three protected

**Chicago’s pick owed to Orlando is top-four protected

What Is a “Protected” Pick?

When a pick is “protected,” it means that it cannot be traded if it lands within the pick rights. For example, if Minnesota draws the third pick in the draft, they will maintain their pick and it will not be traded to Golden State — a future pick will be traded instead. However, if Minnesota lands at the 4th spot and upward, Golden State will take this year’s pick instead.

Background

This year’s draft will feature many stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, and Davion Mitchell of the national champion Baylor Bears. Also populating the top of mock draft boards are multiple G League players, including Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, each of the G League Ignite. The Ignite is an exhibition team made up of veterans and high school players who skipped college to play pro basketball.

How to Stream the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.