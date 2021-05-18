How to Watch the 2021 NBA Play-in Tournament Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

The NBA is getting creative with its playoff system this year with a “Play-in Tournament” to decide the final two seeds in each conference’s playoff tree. The top two teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences would be wise to not take these teams lightly, though, especially out West, where the play-in teams consist of the Spurs, Warriors, and defending champion Lakers. The action starts on Tuesday, May 18, and continues until Friday, May 21.

How to Stream the 2021 NBA Play-in Tournament Online

How to Stream the 2021 Eastern Conference NBA Play-in Tournament Online

TNT will be handling the Eastern Conference games, as the 7th seeded Celtics will take on the red-hot 8th seeded Wizards in the first game. In the lower matchup, the 9th seeded Pacers will try and vanquish the upstart 10th seeded Hornets, who get a boost from a returning Lamelo Ball.

How to Stream the 2021 Western Conference NBA Play-in Tournament Online

ESPN will air the Western Conference play-in games, and this field will be intense. First, the Lakers and Warriors battle for the right to play Phoenix in the first round, while the Grizzlies and Spurs play in the 9/10 game. The Warriors, Lakers, and Spurs make up 8 of the last 10 NBA Champions, and 12 of the last 15 NBA Champions going back even further.

How the 2021 Play-In Tournament Works

The Play-in Tournament will consist of four teams seeded 7-10 who will play to claim the #7 and #8 seeds of the NBA Playoff tree. The current #7 and #8 seeds will play in one game, while the current #9 and #10 seeds will play another.

The 7/8 winner automatically moves on to face their conference’s #2 seed, while the loser still has to play one more game against the winner of the 9/10 game. The 9/10 game winner will play the 7/8 game loser for the right to play their conference’s #1 seed — the losers will watch the playoffs from home.

The full schedule of play-in games is below.

Eastern Conference

• No. 8 Wizards at No. 7 Celtics (9PM EST on Tuesday, May 18 on TNT)

• No. 10 Hornets at No. 9 Pacers (6:30PM EST on Tuesday, May 18 on TNT)

• 9/10 winner vs. 7/8 loser (8PM EST on Thursday, May 20 on TNT)

Western Conference

• No. 8 Warriors at No. 7 Lakers (10PM EST on May 19 on ESPN)

• No. 10 Spurs at No. 9 Grizzlies (7:30PM EST on May 19 on ESPN)

• 9/10 winner vs. 7/8 loser (TBD on Friday, May 21 on ESPN)

