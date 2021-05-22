How to Watch the 2021 NBA Playoffs Live For Free Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

The NBA Playoffs tip off starting Saturday, May 22, as 16 of the league’s best battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Will the league’s elite teams like the Sixers, Nets, Jazz, and Suns come away with the hardware? Or will a team seeded lower than #2 win the championship for the first time since the 2011 Mavericks?

While most games throughout the NBA Playoffs will air on ESPN, TNT, and ABC — the first round will also see three games on NBA TV.

In your local market, during the first round team will also be broadcast on your local RSN like Bally Sports Sun (Miami Heat), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), NBC Sports Boston (Boston Celtics) and YES Network (Brooklyn Nets). There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

While most Live TV Streaming Services can stream the games, Sling TV has a special promotion where you can get $10 OFF Sling Orange (which includes games on ESPN, TNT, and ABC) and their Sports Extra add-on which includes NBA TV.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, all games that air on ABC will also air on ESPN3, which is part of Sling Orange.

How to Stream NBA Playoff Games on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch NBA Playoff games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

How to Stream 2021 NBA Playoffs on Your Local RSN

Fans of most NBA Playoff teams can stream their local RSN with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Your best option for most teams is AT&T TV, since they are the only service with Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. with Fox Sports RSNs, NBC Sports RSNs, TNT, ESPN. They are the only service under $80 with YES Network (Brooklyn Nets) and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (LA Clippers).

If you’re team plays on NBC Sports RSN like NBC Sports Philaldephia and NBC Sports Washington, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trail of Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.

How to Stream 2021 NBA Playoffs Nationally

Most Live TV Streaming Services offer ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV. For games that will be broadcast on ABC, they will also simulcast the telecasts on ESPN3 which is available most services.

During the first round of the playoffs, although games also air on your local RSN, in most markets games will not be blacked out when games air on TNT and ESPN.

There are now five services that offer NBA Playoffs games, most of which you can try for free with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The least expensive option is Sling TV, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (simulcast of ABC games). They are running a special promotion which will give you $25 off your first month of Sling TV.

This year’s playoffs was the first to feature “play-in” games, where teams ranked 7-10 in each conference duked it out for the final two playoff spots. Currently, the Celtics and Wizards are the #7 and #8 seeds in the East, while the Lakers and Grizzlies hold the #7 and #8 seeds out West.

Here’s the current schedule as we know it, and predicted dates for the semifinals, conference finals, and NBA finals:

2021 NBA Playoffs Schedule (As of May 22)

First Round - May 22 - June 6 (if necessary)

Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | Washington at Philadelphia, 1 ET, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | Washington at Philadelphia, 7 ET, NBA TV

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 | Philadelphia at Washington, TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, May 31 | Philadelphia at Washington, TBD, TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | Washington at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, June 4 | Philadelphia at Washington, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | Washington at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Boston at Brooklyn, 8 ET, ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 | Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Friday, May 28 | Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 ET, ABC

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | Brooklyn at Boston, 7 ET, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | Boston at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Brooklyn at Boston, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | Boston at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Miami at Milwaukee, 2 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, May 24 | Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 | Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 ET, TNT

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 | Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 ET, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | Miami at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Milwaukee at Miami, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | Miami at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | Atlanta at New York, 7 ET, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | Atlanta at New York, 7:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Friday, May 28 | New York at Atlanta, 7 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | New York at Atlanta, 1 ET, ABC

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | Atlanta at New York, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, June 4 | New York at Atlanta, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | Atlanta at New York, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | MEM at Utah, 9:30 ET, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | MEM at Utah, 10 ET, TNT

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 | Utah at MEM, TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, May 31 | Utah at MEM, TBD, TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | MEM at Utah, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, June 4 | Utah at MEM, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | MEM at Utah, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. L.A. Lakers (7)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 ET, ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 ET, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 | Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 ET, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 ET, ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Portland at Denver, 10:30 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, May 24 | Portland at Denver, 10 ET, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 | Denver at Portland, 10:30 ET, NBA TV

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 | Denver at Portland, 4 ET, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | Portland at Denver, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Denver at Portland, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | Portland at Denver, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Dallas at LA Clippers, 4:30 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 | Dallas at LA Clippers, 10:30 ET, NBA TV

Game 3: Friday, May 28 | LA Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | LA Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 ET, TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | Dallas at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, June 4 | LA Clippers at Dallas, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | Dallas at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Second Round - June 10 to June 20 (at the latest)

Conference Finals - June 22 - June 30 (at the latest)

NBA Finals - No official date

