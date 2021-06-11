How to Watch the 2021 NCAA College World Series Super Regionals For Free Without Cable

For the top 16 collegiate baseball teams in the country, the road to Omaha is paved through eight Super Regional sites. And all of them have one task in mind — winning the entire NCAA College World Series. But first, they have to get past the team directly in front of them, and that begins this weekend.

How to Stream the 2021 NCAA College World Series Super Regionals Live Without Cable

You can also watch with TV Anywhere credentials on the ESPN app.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will carry exclusive live action from Austin, Texas, Columbia, S.C., Fayetteville, Ark., Knoxville, Tenn., Lubbock, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Starkville, Miss., and Tucson, Az., for the best-of-three series from each site.

In addition, the networks will have a full slate of Super Regionals studio coverage with hosts Shae Cornette, Kelsey Riggs, and Matt Schick, along with college baseball analyst Adam Greenberg providing updates and recapping the action throughout the weekend.

2021 NCAA College World Series Super Regional Schedule

(All times Eastern; The third game in each series is “if necessary”)

Fayetteville Super Regional - No. 1 Arkansas vs. North Carolina State

Friday, June 11 - 6 pm (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 12 - 3 pm (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 12 - 6 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Nashville Super Regional - No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 East Carolina

Friday, June 11 - 12 pm (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 12 - 12 pm (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 13 - 3 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Lubbock Super Regional - No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Stanford

Friday, June 11 - 3 pm (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 12 - 3 pm (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 13 - 3 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Tucson Super Regional - No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

Friday, June 11 - 9 pm (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 12 - 10 pm (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 13 - 9 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Austin Super Regional - No. 2 Texas vs. South Florida

Saturday, June 12 - 9 pm (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 13 - 9 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 14 - 4 pm or 7 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Knoxville Super Regional - No. 3 Tennessee vs. LSU

Saturday, June 12 - 7 pm (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 13 - 12 pm or 3 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 14 - 4 pm or 7 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Starkville Super Regional - No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame

Saturday, June 12 - 2 pm (ESPN)

Sunday, June 13 - 6 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 14 - 7 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Columbia Super Regional - Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist University

Saturday, June 12 - 12 pm (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 13 - 12 pm (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 14 - 1 pm (ESPNU)

The eight remaining teams following this weekend’s play will advance to the College World Series next weekend in Omaha. ESPN and ABC will provide coverage, but exact details and times have not been released yet, as some of their coverage depends on NBA Playoff coverage on both networks. The Streamable will provide updates as soon as they become available.