How to Stream the Entire 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

March Madness is finally back. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most exhilarating sports events of the year returns — and not a moment too soon. Can top overall seed Gonzaga finally capture an NCAA title or will one of the other 63 teams bring home the gold?

How to Watch The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness)

When: First round coverage begins at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Second round coverage begins on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.

TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV

Stream: You can watch with Hulu Live TV

The action tips off tonight - Thursday, March 18 - with the “First Four” play-in games. Once these games are resolved, the full field of 64 will be set. #7 Florida and #10 Virginia Tech get us started on CBS, with additional games starting soon thereafter. Keep scrolling to see the full slate of first-round games below.

2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule

First Four: Thursday, March 18 (TBS, truTV)

Thursday, March 18 (TBS, truTV) First Round: Friday-Saturday, March 19-20 (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Friday-Saturday, March 19-20 (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) Second Round: Sunday-Monday, March 21-22 (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Sunday-Monday, March 21-22 (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) Sweet 16: Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28 (CBS, TBS)

Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28 (CBS, TBS) Elite 8: Monday-Tuesday, March 29-30 (CBS, TBS)

Monday-Tuesday, March 29-30 (CBS, TBS) Final Four: Saturday, April 3 (CBS)

Saturday, April 3 (CBS) National Championship: Monday, April 5 at 9 p.m. EST (CBS)

You can also watch the entire 2021 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament using the March Madness Live app, the official home of March Madness. March Madness Live is a one-stop shop for all your men’s college basketball needs and is a must-have for anyone looking to jump into the action this weekend. You can get started by using our handy March Madness Live guide.

Those interested in Paramount+ can also watch the tournament through its CBS live streaming functionality. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to watch the games that appear on CBS, as you can’t watch live feeds of TNT, TBS, or truTV with Paramount+.

2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round Matchup Date and Times

Friday, March 19 Matchup Time Station (7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech 12:15 p.m. CBS (3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate 12:45 p.m. truTV (1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel 1:15 p.m. TBS (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State 1:45 p.m. TNT (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts 3 p.m. CBS (1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford 3:30 p.m. truTV (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech 4 p.m. TBS (5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State 4:30 p.m. TNT (4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty 6:25 p.m. TBS (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin 7:10 p.m. CBS (2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State 7:15 p.m. truTV (4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas 7:25 p.m. TNT (7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers 9:20 p.m. TBS (6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse 9:40 p.m. CBS (3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State 9:50 p.m. truTV (5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop 9:57 p.m. TNT