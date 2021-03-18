How to Stream the Entire 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Live For Free Without Cable
March Madness is finally back. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most exhilarating sports events of the year returns — and not a moment too soon. Can top overall seed Gonzaga finally capture an NCAA title or will one of the other 63 teams bring home the gold?
How to Watch The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness)
- When: First round coverage begins at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Second round coverage begins on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.
- TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
The action tips off tonight - Thursday, March 18 - with the “First Four” play-in games. Once these games are resolved, the full field of 64 will be set. #7 Florida and #10 Virginia Tech get us started on CBS, with additional games starting soon thereafter. Keep scrolling to see the full slate of first-round games below.
2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule
- First Four: Thursday, March 18 (TBS, truTV)
- First Round: Friday-Saturday, March 19-20 (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
- Second Round: Sunday-Monday, March 21-22 (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
- Sweet 16: Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28 (CBS, TBS)
- Elite 8: Monday-Tuesday, March 29-30 (CBS, TBS)
- Final Four: Saturday, April 3 (CBS)
- National Championship: Monday, April 5 at 9 p.m. EST (CBS)
You can also watch the entire 2021 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament using the March Madness Live app, the official home of March Madness. March Madness Live is a one-stop shop for all your men’s college basketball needs and is a must-have for anyone looking to jump into the action this weekend. You can get started by using our handy March Madness Live guide.
Those interested in Paramount+ can also watch the tournament through its CBS live streaming functionality. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to watch the games that appear on CBS, as you can’t watch live feeds of TNT, TBS, or truTV with Paramount+.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$5.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|truTV
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^
$6
|•
|•
|-
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round Matchup Date and Times
|Friday, March 19
|Matchup
|Time
|Station
|(7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|(1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts
|3 p.m.
|CBS
|(1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|(4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|(2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|(4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|(7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|(5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
|Saturday, March 20
|Matchup
|Time
|Station
|(5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|(4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|(3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|(8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|(1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern
|3 p.m.
|CBS
|(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|(2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|(2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|(3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT