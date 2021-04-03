How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Final Four on April 3 Live For Free Without Cable

The 2021 Final Four consists of some of the most storied programs in the country battling it out for the most unique of National Championship trophies. In the first game of the weekend, the 2-seeded Midwest region champ Houston takes on the South’s top seed Baylor. The late game sees the top overall seed Gonzaga, champions of the West, take on the East Region’s winner #11 UCLA.

How to Watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four

When: Saturday, April 3, at 5:14 p.m. EST (HOU/BAY) and 8:34 p.m. EST (UCLA/GON)

TV: CBS

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

All four teams have had interesting roads to the Final Four. Houston’s run through the Midwest consisted of wins against Cleveland State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Oregon State. Not necessarily powerhouses, but as they say, you just have to beat the team in front of you, right? Houston also avoided their region’s top seed, Illinois, and perennial Cinderella team Loyola-Chicago. They look to unseat Baylor, one of two remaining #1 seeds.

Baylor finished the regular season ranked 3rd but look to be among the strongest teams left. The Bears defeated Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, and Arkansas, and now look to knock off Houston and secure their place in the title game.

Gonzaga is currently undefeated and just one of a handful of teams to bring their undefeated records into the Final Four. Only 7 teams have completed an undefeated season with a national title, none since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga breezed past Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton, and USC en route to their Final Four matchup.

UCLA’s miraculous run includes a victory in the play-in game over Michigan State, and upsets over top seeded Michigan, 4-seed Florida State, and 6-seed BYU. They now look to play spoiler to Gonzaga’s perfect season, keeping them from joining the ranks of John Wooden’s legendary undefeated UCLA teams.