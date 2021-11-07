 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 New York City Marathon Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Riley Van Steward

The 2021 New York City marathon will air live nationally on ESPN2 and locally on ABC7/WABC-TV. Olympians Bernard Lagat, Deena Kastor and Carrie Tollefson will be a part of the broadcast team joining ESPN commentator John Anderson. This will be the 50th running of the TCS New York City marathon.

How to Watch the 2021 New York City Marathon Online

About the New York City Marathon

The marathon is a city tradition going back 50 years, uniting the five boroughs in sport and competition. Competitors have been training for weeks at the least and decades at the most. This marathon is the largest in the world and attracts an international audience. More than a million spectators, 10,000 volunteers, and 33,000 runners of all skill levels will have the opportunity to tour all five boroughs- Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. The race finishes in historic Central Park. Click here for a course map.

Can You Stream the 2021 New York City Marathon For Free?

Yes! You can stream ESPN2 with a live TV streaming service. No cable or satellite subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial. Hulu Live TV costs $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. But, unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 NYC Marathon Preview

