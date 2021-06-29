How to Watch the 2021 NHL Awards Live For Free Without Cable

As we head into the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, there’s still one more piece of business we have to address before the Draft — the NHL Awards. This Tuesday, the Vezina, Norris, Hart, and Calder Trophies, along with the Ted Lindsay Award, will be awarded to the most deserving players in the NHL.

How to Watch the 2021 NHL Awards Without Cable

When: Tuesday, June 29 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

2021 NHL Awards Background Info

There are still five awards left to hand out — here’s a preview of each award as it currently stands. (Award finalist images courtesy NHL.com)

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is the award for the best goaltender of the season. This year’s finalists are Vegas Golden Knights ‘tender Mac-Andre Fleury, the Colorado Avalanche’s Philipp Grubauer, and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Fleury was 26-10-0 for the Vegas Golden Knights, finished third in the NHL in wins and shutouts (six), and was third in goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928) among goalies to play at least 20 games.

Grubauer was 30-9-1 in 40 games (39 starts) for the Colorado Avalanche to finish second in wins (30), one behind Vasilevskiy and tied Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders for the NHL lead with seven shutouts. He was second in GAA (1.95) and eighth in save percentage (.922).

Vasilevskiy was 31-10-1 for the Tampa Bay Lightning and led the NHL in wins for the fourth straight season. This marks Vasilevskiy’s fourth straight season, as a finalist, which includes one victory in 2018-19. Andrei will be plenty busy this week, as he will also start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Montreal on Monday.

Calder Memorial Trophy

“The Calder” is the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award, given to the player who best performed in his inaugural season. This year’s finalists are Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Kaprizov, a 24-year-old forward, led NHL rookies in goals (27), points (51), power-play goals (eight), and shots on goal (157) in 55 games for the Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov scored the most goals, assists, and points by a rookie in Wild history.

Robertson, a 21-year-old forward, led NHL rookies in assists (28) and even-strength points (39) and was tied for first in plus/minus (plus-13) in 51 games for the Dallas Stars. He was second in points (45) and tied for second in goals (17). Robertson was second on the Stars in points behind Joe Pavelski (51) and third in shots on goal (127) in 16:53 of ice time per game.

Nedeljkovic, 25, was 15-5-3 for the Carolina Hurricanes and tied for the NHL rookie lead in shutouts (three) with Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders. Nedeljkovic’s 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage led all NHL goalies who played at least 20 games. He allowed two goals or fewer in 16 of his 23 starts. “Neddy” looks to be the first goaltender to win the award since Steve Mason in 2008-09 with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

James Norris Memorial Trophy

“The Norris” is reserved for the NHL’s best defenseman in terms of overall ability. This year’s finalists consist of Tampa Bay Lightning alternate captain Victor Hedman, New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, and the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar.

Hedman tied for third among defensemen with 45 points (nine goals, 36 assists), was plus-5 in 54 games, and led the position with 24 power-play points. He ranked seventh in the NHL in average ice time per game (25:03), led the Tampa Bay Lightning in total time on ice (1,352:26), and led Lightning defensemen in power-play ice time per game (3:20) and was third in shorthanded ice time per game (2:23). He helped Tampa Bay rank sixth in goals against per game (2.59), fourth on the penalty kill (84.2 percent), and ninth on the power play (22.2 percent). He, like teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy, will be plenty busy with a gritty Montreal Canadiens team on Monday.

Fox finished second among defensemen with 47 points (five goals, 42 assists), one point behind Tyson Barrie of the Edmonton Oilers, and was plus-19 in 55 games.

Makar, who won the Calder Trophy voted as the top rookie in the NHL last season, scored 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 44 games for the Colorado Avalanche this season and led defenseman with an average of 1.00 points per game (minimum 10 games).

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted upon by members of the NHL Player’s Association. This differs from the Hat Memorial Trophy, which we’ll discuss later. This year’s finalists are Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid.

Hate him or love him, there’s no denying Sidney Crosby’s talent level. This season, Crosby was 10th in the NHL with 62 points (24 goals, 38 assists) in 55 regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who finished first in their division and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 15th straight season. The center led Pittsburgh in points per game (1.13), even-strength points (39; 18 goals, 21 assists), power-play points (22; five goals, 17 assists) and shots on goal (159), and he ranked first among its forwards in ice time per game (20:24).

American Auston Matthews led the NHL with 41 goals in 52 games to become the first Toronto Maple Leafs player to do so in 75 years and the first US-born player to do so in 24 years (Keith Tkachuk scored 52 in the 1996-97 season). The center led the NHL in game-winning goals (12) and shots on goal (222), was second in even-strength points (53; 31 goals, 22 assists), and finished tied for fifth with 66 points.

McDavid led the NHL with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists), finishing 21 ahead of Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who was second with 84. The center led the NHL in assists, even-strength points (68; 24 goals, 44 assists) and power-play points (37; nine goals, 28 assists), and was second in goals and game-winning goals (11) behind Matthews. McDavid scored at least one point in 45 of 56 games and had 33 multipoint games, including 18 with at least three points. It was the third time he led the NHL in scoring (100 points in 2016-17; 108 points in 2017-18).

Hart Memorial Trophy

“The Hart” is given to the most outstanding player as voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. This year’s finalists are Nathan McKinnon, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid. VegasInsider called McDavid the favorite to win the Hart as of May 8, but things could have changed since then.

