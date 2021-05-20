How to Watch the 2021 PGA Championship Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

Once a signal that summer was coming to an end, the PGA Championship now kicks off warmer weather and acts as the PGA Tour’s second major of the year. The season’s first major, The Masters, was won in dramatic fashion by Hideki Matsuyama — will he make it two straight majors? Or will reigning PGA Champion Collin Morikawa defend his title? First and second-round action tees off on Thursday, May 20, and continues until Sunday, May 23, on ESPN, ESPN+, and CBS.

How to Stream the 2021 PGA Championship

When: Starts Thursday, May 20 at 7 AM EST

TV: ESPN, CBS

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

ESPN+ is the exclusive home to the early windows of the PGA Championship. From 7 AM EST to 1 PM EST on Thursday and Friday, ESPN+ will provide around-the-clock coverage of all the action. You’ll be able to watch the event on ESPN proper starting at 1 PM EST on both days.

On Saturday and Sunday, you’ll have coverage on ESPN+ from 8 AM-10 AM EST, then it moves to ESPN from 10 PM-1 PM, then to CBS from 1 PM-7 PM. Confusing, but in a world of shared broadcasting rights, it’s what we have to deal with to watch our favorite sports.

Rory McIlroy enters the event as the favorite at +1150 based on odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas at +1450, then Jordan Spieth at +1500, Bryson DeChambeau at +1650, and Xander Schauffele at +1700. Defending champ Collin Morikawa enters at +3000 odds, and Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama enters at +3500.

