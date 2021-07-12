How to Watch the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Live Online For Free Without Cable

Get ready for some dingers in Denver — the MLB All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby is here.

Eight of MLB’s most prolific hitters will take part in the derby at Coors Field, one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. The action gets underway at 8 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN2.

How to Stream the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby For Free

When: Monday, July 12 at 8 PM

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

This year, ESPN will have two separate feeds for the Home Run Derby. The first will air on ESPN and will feature Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, and Marly Rivera on a traditional broadcast.

ESPN 2 will simulcast the event with a “Statcast edition”, hosted by Jason Benetti and Jessica Mendoza. Mike Petriello will provide analytics-driven commentary. The telecast will include unique graphics showing real-time data such as exit velocity, launch angle, and distance on every batted ball.

2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Background and Betting Odds

This year’s Home Run Derby participants are:

Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Pete Alonso (NYM)

Trevor Story (COL)

Trey Mancini (BAL)

Salvador Perez (KC)

Matt Olson (OAK)

Juan Soto (WSH)

Joey Gallo (TEX)

Story will no doubt be the sentimental favorite as he plays for the hometown Rockies, but it’s Ohtani who enters as the favorite to win. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohtani enters the event at +250, followed by Gallo (+450) and Alonso (+500.) Story enters at +800.

Ohtani has taken the MLB by storm as one of the rare dual-position players. Ohtani enters the All-Star game as a pitcher and as an outfielder, something that’s never been done before. Let’s see if Ohtani can add a Home Run Derby trophy to his already impressive resume.

How to Watch the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

