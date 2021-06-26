How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France Live Online Without Cable

The 108th Tour de France is ready to commence. Cycling fans can enjoy the Tour on three of NBCUniversal’s premier properties — NBC Sports Network, NBC, and Peacock Premium. NBCSN and NBC will offer a traditional experience most cycling fans are used to, while Peacock offers a new, ad-free streaming experience. The action from Brest, France begins on Saturday morning, June 26.

How to Watch the Tour de France Without Cable

When: Starts Saturday, June 26 at 6 AM ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

2021 Tour de France Betting Odds

This year’s betting favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is last year’s winner Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian cyclist enters the event with +160 odds to win the Tour. He’s followed closely by countryman Primoz Roglic, who enters at +175. The Slovenians are followed by Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas at +450, and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz at +800. Sepp Kuss is the American with the best odds to win at +8000 if you’re feeling both patriotic and adventurous.

How to Watch Tour de France on Peacock

The streaming experience on Peacock Premium, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, is perfect for the Tour fan on the go (or one who just doesn’t like commercials.)

Here’s the schedule for this year’s Tour de France, including stages, times, and when coverage will begin on Peacock (if it differs from the NBCSN and NBC feed.)

2021 Tour de France Schedule

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform Sat., June 26 6 AM Stage 1: Brest-Landerneau NBCSN | Peacock Sun., June 27 7 AM Stage 2: Perros-Guirec-Mur-de-Bretagne NBCSN | Peacock Mon., June 28 7 AM Stage 3: Lorient-Pontivy NBCSN | Peacock Tue., June 29 7 AM Stage 4: Redon-Fougeres NBCSN | Peacock (7:15 AM) Wed., June 30 6 AM Stage 5: Change-Laval NBCSN | Peacock (6:05 AM) Thu., July 1 7 AM Stage 6: Tours-Chateauroux NBCSN | Peacock (7:45 AM) Fri., July 2 7 AM Stage 7: Vierzon-Le Creusot NBCSN | Peacock (4:50 AM) Sat., July 3 7 AM Stage 8: Oyonnax-Le Grand-Bornand NBCSN | Peacock Sun., July 4 7 AM Stage 9: Cluses-Tignes NBCSN | Peacock (6:50 AM) Tue., July 6 7 AM Stage 10: Albertville-Valence NBCSN | Peacock (6:55 AM) Wed., July 7 6 AM Stage 11: Sorgues-Malaucene NBCSN | Peacock (5:50 AM) Thu., July 8 7 AM Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateux-Nimes NBCSN | Peacock (7:20 AM) Fri., July 9 6 AM Stage 13: Nimes-Caracassone NBCSN | Peacock (5:55 AM) Sat., July 10 8 AM Stage 14: Carcassone-Quillan NBC | Peacock (6:15 AM) Sun., July 11 6 AM Stage 15: Ceret-Andorra la Vella NBCSN | Peacock (6:10 AM) Tue., July 13 7 AM Stage 16: El Pas de la Casa-Saint-Gaudens NBCSN | Peacock (6:55 AM) Wed., July 14 6 AM Stage 17: Muret-Saint-Lary-Soulan NBCSN | Peacock (5:45 AM) Thu., July 15 7 AM Stage 18: Pau-Luiz Ardiden NBCSN | Peacock (7:25 AM) Fri., July 16 7 AM Stage 19: Mourenx-Libourne NBCSN | Peacock (6:05 AM) Sat., July 17 7 AM Stage 20: Libourne-Saint-Emilion NBCSN | Peacock (6:55 AM) Sun., July 18 10 AM Stage 21: Chatou-Paris NBC | Peacock (10:05 AM)

How to Stream The Tour de France for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Tour de France live on NBCSN and NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options