How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France Live Online Without Cable
The 108th Tour de France is ready to commence. Cycling fans can enjoy the Tour on three of NBCUniversal’s premier properties — NBC Sports Network, NBC, and Peacock Premium. NBCSN and NBC will offer a traditional experience most cycling fans are used to, while Peacock offers a new, ad-free streaming experience. The action from Brest, France begins on Saturday morning, June 26.
How to Watch the Tour de France Without Cable
- When: Starts Saturday, June 26 at 6 AM ET
- TV: NBCSN, NBC
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
2021 Tour de France Betting Odds
This year’s betting favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is last year’s winner Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian cyclist enters the event with +160 odds to win the Tour. He’s followed closely by countryman Primoz Roglic, who enters at +175. The Slovenians are followed by Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas at +450, and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz at +800. Sepp Kuss is the American with the best odds to win at +8000 if you’re feeling both patriotic and adventurous.
How to Watch Tour de France on Peacock
The streaming experience on Peacock Premium, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, is perfect for the Tour fan on the go (or one who just doesn’t like commercials.)
Here’s the schedule for this year’s Tour de France, including stages, times, and when coverage will begin on Peacock (if it differs from the NBCSN and NBC feed.)
2021 Tour de France Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform
|Sat., June 26
|6 AM
|Stage 1: Brest-Landerneau
|NBCSN | Peacock
|Sun., June 27
|7 AM
|Stage 2: Perros-Guirec-Mur-de-Bretagne
|NBCSN | Peacock
|Mon., June 28
|7 AM
|Stage 3: Lorient-Pontivy
|NBCSN | Peacock
|Tue., June 29
|7 AM
|Stage 4: Redon-Fougeres
|NBCSN | Peacock (7:15 AM)
|Wed., June 30
|6 AM
|Stage 5: Change-Laval
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:05 AM)
|Thu., July 1
|7 AM
|Stage 6: Tours-Chateauroux
|NBCSN | Peacock (7:45 AM)
|Fri., July 2
|7 AM
|Stage 7: Vierzon-Le Creusot
|NBCSN | Peacock (4:50 AM)
|Sat., July 3
|7 AM
|Stage 8: Oyonnax-Le Grand-Bornand
|NBCSN | Peacock
|Sun., July 4
|7 AM
|Stage 9: Cluses-Tignes
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:50 AM)
|Tue., July 6
|7 AM
|Stage 10: Albertville-Valence
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:55 AM)
|Wed., July 7
|6 AM
|Stage 11: Sorgues-Malaucene
|NBCSN | Peacock (5:50 AM)
|Thu., July 8
|7 AM
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateux-Nimes
|NBCSN | Peacock (7:20 AM)
|Fri., July 9
|6 AM
|Stage 13: Nimes-Caracassone
|NBCSN | Peacock (5:55 AM)
|Sat., July 10
|8 AM
|Stage 14: Carcassone-Quillan
|NBC | Peacock (6:15 AM)
|Sun., July 11
|6 AM
|Stage 15: Ceret-Andorra la Vella
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:10 AM)
|Tue., July 13
|7 AM
|Stage 16: El Pas de la Casa-Saint-Gaudens
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:55 AM)
|Wed., July 14
|6 AM
|Stage 17: Muret-Saint-Lary-Soulan
|NBCSN | Peacock (5:45 AM)
|Thu., July 15
|7 AM
|Stage 18: Pau-Luiz Ardiden
|NBCSN | Peacock (7:25 AM)
|Fri., July 16
|7 AM
|Stage 19: Mourenx-Libourne
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:05 AM)
|Sat., July 17
|7 AM
|Stage 20: Libourne-Saint-Emilion
|NBCSN | Peacock (6:55 AM)
|Sun., July 18
|10 AM
|Stage 21: Chatou-Paris
|NBC | Peacock (10:05 AM)
How to Stream The Tour de France for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Tour de France live on NBCSN and NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•