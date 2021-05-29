How to Watch the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final Live For Free Without Cable

The most prestigious trophy in European football is up for grabs this weekend, as Chelsea and Manchester City battle one final time to decide who will claim the title of “champion of Champions.” Both teams will be back next season — but only one will return to defend their crown. Will West London’s top club take the title, or will the UEFA Champions League trophy return to Manchester for the first time since 2008? The UEFA Champions League final airs on Saturday, May 29th, at 3 PM EST, live from Porto, Portugal.

How to Stream the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final

When: Saturday, May 29th at 3 PM EST

TV: CBS

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or Paramount+

The top dogs in England’s Premier League, Manchester City, enter as favorites in the match at -114 odds (according to William Hill Sportsbook.) Chelsea enters as larger underdogs than expected at +340. While favorites, this match marks Man City’s first-ever appearance in a Champions League Final, while this will be Chelsea’s third total appearance.

The Blues won their last appearance in the Final in 2012, defeating German club Bayern Munich in penalties, while they lost their first-ever appearance to Manchester United in the aforementioned 2008 Final. Both teams’ leadership is also seasoned, as this marks Thomas Tuchel’s second straight Champions League Finals appearance, after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to a loss last year to Bayern Munich. Man City manager Pep Guardiola has won two Champions League titles in his past while managing FC Barcelona.

For soccer as a whole, this is a great opportunity to capitalize on a major platform, thanks to CBS’s focus on soccer during the past few years. CBS is now the American broadcasting home of not just the UEFA Champions League, but Italy’s Serie A, EuropaLeague, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol as well.

