How to Watch the 2021 UEFA Europa League Final Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It might not be the trophy in soccer, but it’s a trophy — and one trophy is better than no trophies, especially for these two clubs. The English Premier League’s Manchester United and La Liga’s Villarreal do battle in the UEFA Europa League final to see who will bring a trophy home to their supporters and who will come home empty-handed. The action kicks off on Wednesday, May 26 at 3 PM ET, exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Stream the 2021 UEFA Europa League Final

When: Wednesday, May 26 at 3 PM ET

The Europa League finals look like a mismatch on paper, but could end up being a surprise should one club pull off a monumental upset. Manchester United finished their Premier League season in second place, while Villarreal finished their La Liga season in seventh, three points out of a Europa League spot. As a result, both teams won’t be back next season to defend their potential crown — but for different reasons. Man U will, of course, go to UEFA Champions League, while Villarreal will not play for one of the two big European cups.

Still, things will need to be settled on the pitch, and Manchester United has a long history of underperforming in big matches during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. If they, the second-best team in the top league in England (and maybe the world) can’t defeat the seventh-ranked team of a Spanish league, Red Devil supporters will want heads to roll in Old Trafford. For Villarreal, a win here would be the club’s biggest European tournament win in its history. They lost in the 2006 Champions League semifinals to Arsenal, and lost the Europa League finals in 2004, 2011, and 2016.

Manchester United returns to the Europa League as favorites according to most sportsbooks. William Hill, bet365, FOXBet, SugarHouse, and 888 all have Man U at a -250 favorite, while Villarreal is fetching odds ranging from +200 to +387. Man U won the Europa League in 2017, during former manager Jose Mourinho’s first season.