How to Watch the 2021 US Open From Torrey Pines Live Without Cable

The US Open is here, and NBC’s got wall-to-wall coverage of the event across its linear and digital platforms. Golf’s biggest stars are all here, ready to see who will claim the next major title. Can Jon Rahm bounce back from an awful situation at the Memorial, where he was pulled due to COVID protocols with a 6-stroke lead, and capture his first major title? Or will one of the other top golfers in the world, like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, or Brooks Koepka claim the title? The action tees off from sunny San Diego starting Thursday, June 17 and continues until Sunday, June 20.

How to Watch the 2021 US Open Without Cable

This year, NBC will split coverage of the event between Peacock, Golf Channel, and NBC. The most critical action will air on NBC, while Peacock and Golf Channel will air live coverage during early windows. Golf Channel will also provide pre and post-match coverage in the form of their popular studio show “Golf Central Live.” Here’s the full schedule of events:

2021 US Open Schedule

Date Peacock Golf Channel & Peacock NBC Peacock Thursday, June 17 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 12:30-7 p.m. 7-10 p.m. 10-11 p.m. Friday, June 18 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 12:30-6 p.m.; 9-10 p.m. 6-9 p.m. 10-11 p.m. Saturday, June 19 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 20 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-8 p.m.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm opens as the clear favorite to win the event at +1000 odds. He’s followed by DeChambeau, Johnson, and Schauffele at +1400, then Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth at +1800. 2013 Open winner Justin Rose opens at +6000, while PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson opens with +6600 odds. Can Lefty shock the world again with another improbable victory?