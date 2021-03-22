 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

After a Sunday that saw zero lower-seeded teams win a game, a stark contrast to the men’s tournament, the first round of the NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament continues on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Can the higher seeds continue this trend of dominance or will there finally be an upset in the women’s bracket?

  • When: Games tip off at 12 p.m. EST and run until 10 p.m. EST
  • TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
  • Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Monday’s slate includes three #2 seeds, Louisville, Texas A&M, and Maryland, as well as three #3 seeds. All four #1 seeds advanced yesterday. You can see the full schedule below:

2021 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Schedule

Time (EST) Game TV
Noon No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN
Noon No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN2
Noon No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers ESPNU
2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPN
2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona ESPN2
2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana ESPNU
4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland ESPN
4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga ESPN2
4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern ESPNU
6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State ESPN
6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M ESPN2
7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State ESPNU
8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville ESPN
8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas ESPN2
10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN
10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon ESPN2
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 29 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 30 Top Cable Channels

