How to Watch the 2021 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
After a Sunday that saw zero lower-seeded teams win a game, a stark contrast to the men’s tournament, the first round of the NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament continues on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Can the higher seeds continue this trend of dominance or will there finally be an upset in the women’s bracket?
How to Watch the 2021 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament
- When: Games tip off at 12 p.m. EST and run until 10 p.m. EST
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Monday’s slate includes three #2 seeds, Louisville, Texas A&M, and Maryland, as well as three #3 seeds. All four #1 seeds advanced yesterday. You can see the full schedule below:
2021 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Schedule
|Time (EST)
|Game
|TV
|Noon
|No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon
|ESPN2
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $84.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•