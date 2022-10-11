How to Watch the 2022-23 NHL Opening Night Doubleheader Live for Free Without Cable

Hockey returned to the ESPN networks last season for the first time since the late 1990s, and that included a heavy streaming component, including on ESPN+. Now, the second year of the deal is getting underway, with a pair of games on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to kick off the 2022-23 season. The first matchup will be between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, while the second will feature the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. You can watch both with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022-23 NHL Season Opening Night Doubleheader

You can also stream both season opening games with a subscription to ESPN+.

About the 2022-23 NHL Season Opening Night Doubleheader

The matchup between the Rangers and Lightning, which takes place in New York, doubles as a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, with new Rangers captain Jacob Trouba and top goaltender Igor Shesterkin leading New York against Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning. The West Coast game between Los Angeles and Vegas will feature the debut of the Golden Knights’ star acquisition Jack Eichel.

Opening night will also feature the debut of “The Point,” ESPN’s new hockey pregame show, which is hosted by Steve Levy along with Hockey Hall of Famers Mark Messier and Chris Chelios. Sean McDonough will call the Rangers-Lightning game along with Ray Ferrer and Emily Kaplan, while Bob Wischusen, Brian Boucher, and Leah Hextall are the broadcasters for the game in Los Angeles.

This season, ESPN will offer over 1,000 out-of-market games to ESPN+ subscribers, in what’s called the NHL Power Play; 28 games are set for the first week. Alternative broadcasts are also part of their plans.

How to Stream The NHL 2022-‘23 Opening Night Doubleheader on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NHL 2022-‘23 Opening Night doubleheader using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services