How to Watch the 2022 ACC Football Media Days Live for Free Without Cable

College football season is right around the corner, and fans of teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference will soon have a chance to get an early look at the upcoming season. The annual ACC Kickoff features media availabilities with all 14 ACC head football coaches, as well as the commissioner of the conference. Live coverage of the kickoff events will take place on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, on ACC Network, and you can watch it live with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21

Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Some ACC Media Day events will be available to stream on ACCNX, available to authenticated ESPN subscribers.

The ACC’s kickoff event will feature the Atlantic Division teams (Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, and Wake Forest) on July 20 and the Coastal Division teams (Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech) on July 21. In addition to the coaches, players representing each team will participate as well.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips’ forum is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on the 20th, while certain events will stream on ACCNX, which is available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN app.

The ACC Network personalities participating in the coverage include Dalen Cuff, Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Kelsey Riggs, and Eddie Royal, as well as analysts Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, and Mark Richt.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the ACC Football Kickoff using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

