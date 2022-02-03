How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 4, at the Beijing National Stadium. Due to a 13-hour time difference, the ceremony will air live in the U.S. at 6:30 AM ET. While those on the east coast will need an espresso shot or two in their morning coffee, spectators out west may just want to watch the rebroadcast.

This will be NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. NBC and Peacock will provide full-day coverage. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live

Can You Stream the Opening Ceremony with Peacock?

Subscribers to Peacock Premium can watch the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics, including the Opening Ceremony for $4.99 a month.

About the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games represents the official start of an Olympic Games and is a chance for the host nation (China) to share its culture and history with the world through art, music, movement, and technology.

The Opening Ceremony will last approximately 100 minutes and will feature 3,000 actors. It will take place at Beijing’s National Stadium (also known as the Bird’s Nest).

The themes are:

Beijing Winter Games’ slogan of “Together for a shared future”

China’s yearning for and willingness to pursue world peace

Olympic motto “faster, higher, stronger - together”

Almost 14 years ago, Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, so expectations are high. The spectacle is designed by legendary Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou who used his beautiful cinematography and color at the 2008 Summer Olympics. While plans for the actual Opening Ceremony are kept a secret, Yimou reported there will be less of a “huge-crowd” ceremony and more focused on high technology, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But unlike 2008’s event, this year’s games are being held under the now-familiar restrictions needed to continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign fans will not be allowed in the venue, and local spectators will be at a minimum. Plus, the specter of diplomatic boycotts and potential athlete protests will be present due to China’s human rights abuses.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

Opening Ceremony Full Schedule

6:30 AM: NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of Winter Games Opening Ceremony. 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM: A special edition of the Today show featuring athlete interviews.

A special edition of the Today show featuring athlete interviews. 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Highlights of the Opening Ceremony and its first-ever daytime show with a preview of the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics.

Highlights of the Opening Ceremony and its first-ever daytime show with a preview of the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics. 8:00 pm – 11:00 PM: An enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations

How to Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

All the major services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include NBC cable channels. Both fuboTV and Sling TV offer free trials of their services.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

