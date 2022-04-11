 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards Live for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, will be broadcast live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the first time that the award show will appear on the network. In addition, the CMT Music Awards will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or a 30-day free trial to Paramount+.

How to Watch the 2022 CMT Awards

About the CMT Awards

The CMT Awards is the only country music awards show that relies on votes entirely made by fans. It’s also the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and audio recordings in the country music genre. Not only will it be live broadcasted on CBS for the first time, but it will also have the Judds reuniting onstage for their first televised performance in more than 20 years.

Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban.

Carrie Underwood has 23 wins, which is more CMT Music Awards than any other artist and is again nominated for Video of the Year in 2022. Underwood’s collaboration with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is pitted against Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Brown, Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Guyton, Miranda Lambert, and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

There are also 10 first-time CMT nominees which include Johnson, BRELAND, Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, and Tenille Arts.

Find out all of the nominees here.

How to Stream the 2022 CMT Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 CMT Awards on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

The Judds will reunite on the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

