How to Watch the 2022 ESPY Awards Live for Free Without Cable

Celebrate the sports year that was at the 2022 ESPY Awards, a unique awards show created for sports people, by sports people. This year's event will be hosted by 4-time NBA champion, 2022 Finals MVP, and executive producer of ABC's mini-golf show "Holey Moley" Stephen Curry. Joining the Golden State Warriors star will be an impressive list of athletes and entertainers.

When: Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

About the 2022 ESPYs

At this year’s ESPY Awards, the House of Vibe All-Stars will be providing musical entertainment throughout, with NFL great Travis Kelce providing backstage coverage. Country music star Mickey Guyton will also perform.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, John Boyega, Alison Brie, Ciara, Jon Hamm, Lil Wayne, Billie Jean King, Derek Jeter, Dwayne Johnson, Travis Kelce , Simu Liu, Aubrey Plaza, Megan Rapinoe, Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, Hannah Waddingham, Russell Wilson, and more.

UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include Jocelyn Alo, Liz Cambage, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Aaron Donald, Draymond Green, Tobin Heath, Tyler Herro, Katie Ledecky, Chloe Kim, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, and more.

As previously announced by ESPN, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine Vitali Klitschko, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Also, author, athlete, and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service and broadcaster, Hall of Famer, and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year’s show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award.

