How to Watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
After a short break, F1 returns this week with the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. This year has been all about Verstappen, who has won eight of the 13 races so far this season. Will Max make it nine of 14 in Belgium? Or will another racer unseat him? Find out this Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at 9 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
- When: Sunday, August 28 at 9 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Belgium’s 44 laps will have the racers traveling over 300 km from start to finish. The track itself is full of twists and turns that will challenge the racers. Belgium is among Formula 1 drivers’ most beloved tracks, with its mix of long straights and challenging corners allowing them to push their cars to the edge of their capabilities — if it’s dry, that is.
The size of the track and the nature of Belgian weather means that it can sometimes be raining on one part of the track and dry on another, meaning that grip can vary from one corner to the next. Keep an eye on the thrilling Eau Rouge, arguably the most famous sequence of corners in the sport, as the drivers flick left, right, and then up the hill through Raidillon.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:36:21.757
|Great Britain
|03 Jul 2022
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|52
|2:17:50.311
|Austria
|10 Jul 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|71
|1:24:24.312
|France
|24 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|1:30:02.112
|Hungary
|31 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:39:35.912
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|258
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|178
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|173
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|158
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|156
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|146
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|76
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|58
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|41
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|22
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|16
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|16
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|4
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|0
2022 F1 Manufacturer’s Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|431
|2
|FERRARI
|334
|3
|MERCEDES
|304
|4
|ALPINE RENAULT
|99
|5
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|95
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|51
|7
|HAAS FERRARI
|34
|8
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|27
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|20
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•