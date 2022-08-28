How to Watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

After a short break, F1 returns this week with the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. This year has been all about Verstappen, who has won eight of the 13 races so far this season. Will Max make it nine of 14 in Belgium? Or will another racer unseat him? Find out this Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at 9 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

When: Sunday, August 28 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 28 at 9 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Belgium’s 44 laps will have the racers traveling over 300 km from start to finish. The track itself is full of twists and turns that will challenge the racers. Belgium is among Formula 1 drivers’ most beloved tracks, with its mix of long straights and challenging corners allowing them to push their cars to the edge of their capabilities — if it’s dry, that is.

The size of the track and the nature of Belgian weather means that it can sometimes be raining on one part of the track and dry on another, meaning that grip can vary from one corner to the next. Keep an eye on the thrilling Eau Rouge, arguably the most famous sequence of corners in the sport, as the drivers flick left, right, and then up the hill through Raidillon.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584 Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293 Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548 Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986 Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258 Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475 Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265 Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941 Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757 Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 52 2:17:50.311 Austria 10 Jul 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 71 1:24:24.312 France 24 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:30:02.112 Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:39:35.912

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 258 2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 178 3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 173 4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 158 5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 156 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 146 7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 76 8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 58 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46 10 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 41 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 13 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 16 14 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 16 15 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 5 18 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4 19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Manufacturer’s Standings

POS TEAM PTS 1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 431 2 FERRARI 334 3 MERCEDES 304 4 ALPINE RENAULT 99 5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 95 6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 51 7 HAAS FERRARI 34 8 ALPHATAURI RBPT 27 9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 20 10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

