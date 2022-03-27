How to Watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

 Skip to Content
Jeff Kotuby

After a thrilling end in Abu Dhabi, F1 returns to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. It’s still early in the season, but racers are looking to add points to get their season off strong. Race fans can watch all of the F1 action live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes this Sunday, March 27, at 12:55 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

About the 2022 F1 Season So Far

The season opened with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc winning in Abu Dhabi. An average of 1,353,000 viewers tuned in to ESPN for the race, which was the largest audience for an F1 race on any of the worldwide leader’s networks since the championship returned to ESPN in 2018. The previous high was 1.2 million for the 2021 United States Grand Prix, which aired on linear network ABC.

The race was also the second most-viewed on both cable and ESPN, exceeded only by the 1.74 million people for the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix. The telecast averaged 656,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, a substantial increase over the 486,000 average for last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the largest of the 2021 season. The Bahrain audience comes on the heels of the record-setting 2021 season that saw F1 races on ESPN networks average 949,000 viewers, making it the most-viewed F1 season ever on American television.

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN Deportes≥ $104.99^
$5		-^
$6		--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

