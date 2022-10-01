 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Formula 1 circuit makes its first of two trips to Eastern Asia this week for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The 61-lap, 308km race will test the drivers of F1 with its twists, turns, and speed traps. Will Max Verstappen’s magical season continue with a sixth straight victory? Find out this Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. You can watch all of the high-octane action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

About the 2022 F1 Season

Max Verstappen has won 11 races this season, including the last five. To say that he’s on a hot streak is an understatement. Verstappen has five races left to get to 13 victories, which would tie the existing F1 record, meaning that he’d need to win three of the last five to break the record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most first-place finishes in a season. Will the field, led by Charles Leclerc, have anything to say about that?

2022 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 335
2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 219
3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 210
4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 203
5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 187
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 168
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 88
8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 66
9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 59
10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46
11 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 22
12 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22
13 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 20
14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 19
15 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12
16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
17 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 6
18 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 5
19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4
20 Nyck De Vries NED WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2
21 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
22 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 Manufacturer Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 545
2 FERRARI 406
3 MERCEDES 371
4 ALPINE RENAULT 125
5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 107
6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 52
7 HAAS FERRARI 34
8 ALPHATAURI RBPT 33
9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 25
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 6

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

FP1 Highlights | 2022 Singapore Grand Prix

