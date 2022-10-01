How to Watch the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
The Formula 1 circuit makes its first of two trips to Eastern Asia this week for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The 61-lap, 308km race will test the drivers of F1 with its twists, turns, and speed traps. Will Max Verstappen’s magical season continue with a sixth straight victory? Find out this Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. You can watch all of the high-octane action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
- When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 F1 Season
Max Verstappen has won 11 races this season, including the last five. To say that he’s on a hot streak is an understatement. Verstappen has five races left to get to 13 victories, which would tie the existing F1 record, meaning that he’d need to win three of the last five to break the record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most first-place finishes in a season. Will the field, led by Charles Leclerc, have anything to say about that?
2022 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|335
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|219
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|210
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|203
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|187
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|168
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|88
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|66
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|59
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|22
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|22
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|20
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|5
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
|20
|Nyck De Vries
|NED
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|2
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|0
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
2022 Manufacturer Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|545
|2
|FERRARI
|406
|3
|MERCEDES
|371
|4
|ALPINE RENAULT
|125
|5
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|107
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|52
|7
|HAAS FERRARI
|34
|8
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|33
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|25
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|6
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
