How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Formula 1 heads to Austria this weekend for the 2022 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix. The race will air on ESPN and will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. On the third-day of the event, the main Grand Prix race will take place Sunday, July 10, at 8:55 a.m. ET. You can watch all of the high-speed action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix

When: Sunday, July 10 at 8:55 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 10 at 8:55 a.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About The 2022 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix is the 11th round of this year’s Formula 1 circuit, and the Sunday race will run for 71 laps.

Top competitors include Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, and Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso of Alpine-Renault. Both Mercedes drivers had crashed out of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race.

Sainz, of the Ferrari team, was the winner of last week’s British Grand Prix.

How to Stream the 2022 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options