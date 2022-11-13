 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC

How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 2022 Formula 1 season approaches its climax when the circuit heads to Brazil for the São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, Nov. 13 on ABC. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated all year and has two more races to leave a historic mark on the circuit. Verstappen already has the season wins (14) and points (416) records and has São Paulo and Abu Dhabi left to increase those totals. Don’t miss any of the action on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

About the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

The São Paulo Grand Prix takes place at “Interlagos,” officially known as the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, where racers will try to navigate 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometer course. The first Sao Paulo Grand Prix (then called the Brazilian Grand Prix) took place in 1973 and has continued to be a staple of the F1 season ever since. Interlagos features tight, banked corners, with the drivers beginning their lap on a sort of half oval. After wiggling through the Senna S and down to Turn 4, the drivers then go through a snaking in-field section with some challenging twists and turns before slinging back up the hill and through the banked final turn.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME
Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584
Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293
Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548
Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986
Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258
Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475
Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265
Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941
Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757
Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 52 2:17:50.311
Austria 10 Jul 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 71 1:24:24.312
France 24 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:30:02.112
Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:39:35.912
Belgium 28 Aug 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 44 1:25:52.894
Netherlands 04 Sep 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 72 1:36:42.773
Italy 11 Sep 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:20:27.511
Singapore 02 Oct 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 59 2:02:20.238
Japan 09 Oct 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 28 3:01:44.004
United States 23 Oct 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 56 1:42:11.687
Mexico 30 Oct 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 71 1:38:36.729

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 416
2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 280
3 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 275
4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 231
5 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 216
6 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 212
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 111
8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 82
9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 71
10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 47
11 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 36
12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 35
13 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 24
14 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 23
15 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 13
16 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12
17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 12
18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 6
19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4
20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2
21 Nyck De Vries NED WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2
22 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 696
2 FERRARI 487
3 MERCEDES 447
4 ALPINE RENAULT 153
5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 146
6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 53
7 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 49
8 HAAS FERRARI 36
9 ALPHATAURI RBPT 35
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 8

How to Stream the 2022 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Weekend Warm-Up | 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.