How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
The 2022 Formula 1 season approaches its climax when the circuit heads to Brazil for the São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, Nov. 13 on ABC. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated all year and has two more races to leave a historic mark on the circuit. Verstappen already has the season wins (14) and points (416) records and has São Paulo and Abu Dhabi left to increase those totals. Don’t miss any of the action on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
- When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
The São Paulo Grand Prix takes place at “Interlagos,” officially known as the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, where racers will try to navigate 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometer course. The first Sao Paulo Grand Prix (then called the Brazilian Grand Prix) took place in 1973 and has continued to be a staple of the F1 season ever since. Interlagos features tight, banked corners, with the drivers beginning their lap on a sort of half oval. After wiggling through the Senna S and down to Turn 4, the drivers then go through a snaking in-field section with some challenging twists and turns before slinging back up the hill and through the banked final turn.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:36:21.757
|Great Britain
|03 Jul 2022
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|52
|2:17:50.311
|Austria
|10 Jul 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|71
|1:24:24.312
|France
|24 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|1:30:02.112
|Hungary
|31 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:39:35.912
|Belgium
|28 Aug 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|44
|1:25:52.894
|Netherlands
|04 Sep 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|72
|1:36:42.773
|Italy
|11 Sep 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|1:20:27.511
|Singapore
|02 Oct 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|59
|2:02:20.238
|Japan
|09 Oct 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|28
|3:01:44.004
|United States
|23 Oct 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|56
|1:42:11.687
|Mexico
|30 Oct 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|71
|1:38:36.729
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|416
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|280
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|275
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|231
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|216
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|212
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|111
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|82
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|71
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|47
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|35
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|24
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|2
|21
|Nyck De Vries
|NED
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
2022 F1 Constructor Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|696
|2
|FERRARI
|487
|3
|MERCEDES
|447
|4
|ALPINE RENAULT
|153
|5
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|146
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|53
|7
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|49
|8
|HAAS FERRARI
|36
|9
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|35
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|8
