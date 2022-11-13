How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022 Formula 1 season approaches its climax when the circuit heads to Brazil for the São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, Nov. 13 on ABC. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated all year and has two more races to leave a historic mark on the circuit. Verstappen already has the season wins (14) and points (416) records and has São Paulo and Abu Dhabi left to increase those totals. Don’t miss any of the action on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. ET TV: ABC

About the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

The São Paulo Grand Prix takes place at “Interlagos,” officially known as the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, where racers will try to navigate 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometer course. The first Sao Paulo Grand Prix (then called the Brazilian Grand Prix) took place in 1973 and has continued to be a staple of the F1 season ever since. Interlagos features tight, banked corners, with the drivers beginning their lap on a sort of half oval. After wiggling through the Senna S and down to Turn 4, the drivers then go through a snaking in-field section with some challenging twists and turns before slinging back up the hill and through the banked final turn.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584 Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293 Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548 Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986 Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258 Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475 Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265 Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941 Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757 Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 52 2:17:50.311 Austria 10 Jul 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 71 1:24:24.312 France 24 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:30:02.112 Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:39:35.912 Belgium 28 Aug 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 44 1:25:52.894 Netherlands 04 Sep 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 72 1:36:42.773 Italy 11 Sep 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:20:27.511 Singapore 02 Oct 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 59 2:02:20.238 Japan 09 Oct 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 28 3:01:44.004 United States 23 Oct 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 56 1:42:11.687 Mexico 30 Oct 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 71 1:38:36.729

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 416 2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 280 3 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 275 4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 231 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 216 6 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 212 7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 111 8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 82 9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 71 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 47 11 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 35 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 24 14 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 23 15 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 12 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 6 19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2 21 Nyck De Vries NED WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS 1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 696 2 FERRARI 487 3 MERCEDES 447 4 ALPINE RENAULT 153 5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 146 6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 53 7 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 49 8 HAAS FERRARI 36 9 ALPHATAURI RBPT 35 10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 8

