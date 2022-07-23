How to Watch the 2022 French Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

The Formula 1 season continues this week with the French Grand Prix. The 12th race of the season, the French Grand Prix is the world’s oldest Grand Prix race. The weekend-long event will go from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24, with the events airing in the U.S. on ESPN. The main attraction will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 24 and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 French Grand Prix

About The 2022 French Grand Prix

This year’s French Grand Prix is scheduled to take place across the 5.842-kilometer Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France. The broadcast schedule is as follows:

The F1 standings are currently led by Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Sergio Perez of Red Bull, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, and Geroge Russell of Mercedes. DraftKings lists Verstappen as the favorite in the French Grand Prix.

How to Stream the 2022 French Grand Prix on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 French Grand Prix using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options