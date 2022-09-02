How to Watch the 2022 High School Football Showcase Live for Free Without Cable
ESPN is putting some of the top high school football programs on the big stage this season as part of its annual High School Football Showcase. This year’s lineup will feature 59 players ranked in ESPN’s Top 300 for the class of 2023 and Junior Top 300 for the class of 2024. Teams from 11 states are represented in this season’s showcase including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. You can watch the High School Football Showcase every week on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the High School Football Showcase
- When: Begins Friday, September 2 at 11 p.m. ET and airs each week for the remainder of the season.
- TV: ESPN2, ESPNU
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About the High School Football Showcase
The 11-game schedule begins Friday, Sept. 2, and will continue through Thursday, Nov. 3. This year’s showcase will feature 59 ranked players from ESPN 300 (Class of 2023) and ESPN Junior 300 (Class of 2024), including ranked athletes who have committed to top college programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and USC.
Two of the top 10 players will be featured in the showcase: #5 Francis Mauigao (OT, IMG Academy) and #6 Zachariah Branch (WR, Bishop Gorman.)
2022 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|1
|Friday, Sept. 2
|Junipero Serra (Calif.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.)
|11 p.m.
|ESPNU
|2
|Friday, Sept. 9
|Lake Gibson (Fla), vs. Lehigh (Fla.)
|8 p.m.
|ESPNU
|3
|Thursday, Sept. 15
|St. Frances (Md.) vs. Venice (Fla.)
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Friday, Sept. 16
|Brookwood (Ga.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|4
|Friday, Sept. 23
|IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Central (Ala.)
|6 p.m.
|ESPNU
|5
|Friday, Sept. 30
|Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|6
|Thursday, Oct. 6
|Zachary (La.) vs. Woodlawn (La.)
|8 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Friday, Oct. 7
|Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
|10 p.m.
|ESPNU
|7
|BYE
|8
|Thursday, Oct. 20
|Allen (Texas) vs. Guyer (Texas)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|9
|Friday, Oct. 28
|Basha (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.)
|10 p.m.
|ESPNU
|10
|Thursday, Nov. 3
|Jenks (Okla.) vs. Bixby (Okla.)
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
