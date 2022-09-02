 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 High School Football Showcase Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

ESPN is putting some of the top high school football programs on the big stage this season as part of its annual High School Football Showcase. This year’s lineup will feature 59 players ranked in ESPN’s Top 300 for the class of 2023 and Junior Top 300 for the class of 2024. Teams from 11 states are represented in this season’s showcase including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. You can watch the High School Football Showcase every week on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 High School Football Showcase

About the High School Football Showcase

The 11-game schedule begins Friday, Sept. 2, and will continue through Thursday, Nov. 3. This year’s showcase will feature 59 ranked players from ESPN 300 (Class of 2023) and ESPN Junior 300 (Class of 2024), including ranked athletes who have committed to top college programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and USC.

Two of the top 10 players will be featured in the showcase: #5 Francis Mauigao (OT, IMG Academy) and #6 Zachariah Branch (WR, Bishop Gorman.)

2022 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) Network
1 Friday, Sept. 2 Junipero Serra (Calif.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.) 11 p.m. ESPNU
2 Friday, Sept. 9 Lake Gibson (Fla), vs. Lehigh (Fla.) 8 p.m. ESPNU
3 Thursday, Sept. 15 St. Frances (Md.) vs. Venice (Fla.) 8 p.m. ESPN2
Friday, Sept. 16 Brookwood (Ga.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 10:30 p.m. ESPNU
4 Friday, Sept. 23 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Central (Ala.) 6 p.m. ESPNU
5 Friday, Sept. 30 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.) 7 p.m. ESPN2
6 Thursday, Oct. 6 Zachary (La.) vs. Woodlawn (La.) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 7 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak (Utah) 10 p.m. ESPNU
7 BYE
8 Thursday, Oct. 20 Allen (Texas) vs. Guyer (Texas) 7 p.m. ESPN2
9 Friday, Oct. 28 Basha (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.) 10 p.m. ESPNU
10 Thursday, Nov. 3 Jenks (Okla.) vs. Bixby (Okla.) 8 p.m. ESPN2
All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

