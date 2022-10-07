How to Watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The live 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival was a two-day event held at the T-Mobile Arena and AREA15 in Las Vegas last month. As always, audiences will soon be able to watch the highlights from the mega-concert at home. On Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, you can tune into the replay on The CW. The two-night event features the best moments from the festival and is jam-packed with performances from some of the hottest names in music. It all begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. You can be a part of the action and watch the festival replay with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

When: Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Octo. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Octo. 8 at 8 p.m. ET TV: The CW

The CW Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

About the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Ryan Seacrest hosted the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival live in September in Las Vegas where he was joined by a star-studded lineup. During the festival, these artists took the stage for surprise performances and amazing collaborations, some of which weren’t announced ahead of time. This is a special event that music lovers won’t want to miss.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured performances from the following artists and many others.

Avril Lavigne

Black Eyed Peas

Halsey

Lionel Richie

LL COOL J

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Sam Smith

Sean Diddy Combs

The Black Keys

Diplo

Marcus Mumford

Maggie Rogers

5 Seconds of Summer

Big Time Rush

Girl in Red

Lauv

Chlöe Willow

Chase Rice

Latto

Carly Pearce

Ryan Hurd

GAYLE

Lauren Spencer-Smith

How to Stream the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services