How to Watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The live 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival was a two-day event held at the T-Mobile Arena and AREA15 in Las Vegas last month. As always, audiences will soon be able to watch the highlights from the mega-concert at home. On Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, you can tune into the replay on The CW. The two-night event features the best moments from the festival and is jam-packed with performances from some of the hottest names in music. It all begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. You can be a part of the action and watch the festival replay with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
- When: Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Octo. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: The CW
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Ryan Seacrest hosted the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival live in September in Las Vegas where he was joined by a star-studded lineup. During the festival, these artists took the stage for surprise performances and amazing collaborations, some of which weren’t announced ahead of time. This is a special event that music lovers won’t want to miss.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured performances from the following artists and many others.
- Avril Lavigne
- Black Eyed Peas
- Halsey
- Lionel Richie
- LL COOL J
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Sam Smith
- Sean Diddy Combs
- The Black Keys
- Diplo
- Marcus Mumford
- Maggie Rogers
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Big Time Rush
- Girl in Red
- Lauv
- Chlöe Willow
- Chase Rice
- Latto
- Carly Pearce
- Ryan Hurd
- GAYLE
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
How to Stream the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
