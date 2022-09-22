 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 Laver Cup: Roger Federer’s Final Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

Stephen Silver

Tennis fans said goodbye to Serena Williams, at the U.S. Open just a few weeks ago, and now another tennis legend is about to bid the sport adieu. Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis legend, will play his final tournament at the Laver Cup, a team event in London this week. The Laver Cup will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the U.S., between Friday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 26. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Laver Cup

About the 2022 Laver Cup

The Laver Cup, conceived as tennis’ answer to golf’s Ryder Cup, has been around since 2017, and Federer has been part of Team Europe every year of the competition except for 2021. In fact, the idea of the tournament was, at least in part, Federer’s idea.

The 41-year-old Federer has not played since Wimbledon in 2021, but he announced in mid-September that “the Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event.” Retiring after a 24-year professional career, Federer plans to continue to play tennis, he said, but not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

Federer is set to play on Sept. 23 in a doubles match in which he and Nadal will take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

In this year’s event, Team Europe consists of Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, with Bjorn Borg serving as captain. Team World features Tiafoe, Sock, Taylor Fritz, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, and Alex de Minaur with John McEnroe the team’s captain.

2022 Laver Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Friday, Sep. 23 8 a.m. Ruud vs. Sock (singles)
After previous match Tsitsipas vs. Schwartzman (singles)
2 p.m. Murray vs. De Minaur (singles)
After previous match Federer/Nadal vs. Sock/Tiafoe (doubles)
Saturday, Sept. 24  8 a.m. Singles TBA
After previous match Singles TBA
2 p.m. Singles TBA
After previous match Doubles TBA
Sunday, Sept. 25 7 a.m. Singles TBA
After previous match Singles TBA
After previous match Singles TBA
After previous match Singles TBA

How to Stream the 2022 Laver Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Laver Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Tennis Channel≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Tennis Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

2022 Laver Cup preview

