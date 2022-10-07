How to Watch the 2022 Major League Baseball AL, NL Wild Card Series Live for Free Without Cable

An expanded Major League Baseball Wild Card round means more high-octane matchups and more chances for a team to pull off the run of a lifetime. We’ve seen plenty of teams work their way from Wild Card hopeful to World Series champion, like the 2019 Washington Nationals. Find out which teams will be moving on to the divisional series starting on Friday, Oct. 7, on the ESPN family of networks. You can watch every pitch, home run, and walk-off win with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB AL and NL Wild Card Series

About the 2022 MLB Wild Card Round

This year’s Wild Card matchups were set before Game 162 of the regular season — and we’ve got some excellent contests set for this postseason. In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cleveland Guardians, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners battle in the other AL Wild Card Series. Seattle hopes they’re not just a one-and-done club after 21 years on the outside of the playoffs.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the first series, while the San Diego Padres take on the New York Mets in the other. The Mets blew a 10-game lead in the division at the beginning of the summer and capped off a disastrous end-of-season run with a series sweep at the hands of the Braves, who emerged as NL East champs. The Metropolitans will have a chance to right the wrongs of this season against a depleted Padres team.

Here’s the full slate of games per series, so you know where to find your favorite team.

2022 AL Wild Card Games

Rays vs. Guardians

Game Matchup Time Date Network 1 Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians 12:07 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 7 ESPN 2 Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians 12:07 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8 ESPN2 3* Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians 4:07 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9 ESPN

*=(if necessary)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Game Matchup Time Date Network 1 Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays 4:07 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 7 ESPN 2 Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays 4:07 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8 ESPN 3* Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays 2:07 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9 ABC

*=(if necessary)

2022 NL Wild Card Games

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Game Matchup Time Date Network 1 Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals 2:07 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 7 ABC 2 Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals 8:37 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8 ESPN2 3* Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals 8:37 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9 ESPN2

*=(if necessary)

Padres vs. Mets

Game Matchup Time Date Network 1 San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets 8:07 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 7 ESPN 2 San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets 7:37 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8 ESPN 3* San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets 7:37 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9 ESPN

*=(if necessary)

How to Stream the 2022 MLB Wild Card for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLB Wild Card live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

