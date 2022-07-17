How to Watch the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft Live for Free Without Cable

While the Major League Baseball Draft doesn’t receive nearly as much hype it as its NFL and NBA counterparts, but there’s still quite a bit that can go down when you have a league full of executives under the same roof. The first round of the MLB draft will be nationally televised on ESPN and MLB Network this Sunday, July 17 starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the remaining rounds on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.

ESPN will nationally televise the first round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will also air on ESPN international platforms. The MLB Draft on ESPN will be led by a comprehensive, on-site coverage team offering a variety of insights and analyses. The MLB Network will also provide full first-day coverage.

Karl Ravech will host the event for ESPN with lead analyst and MLB Draft expert Kiley McDaniel. In addition, baseball analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and senior MLB insider Jeff Passan will contribute to coverage from site. Here is the most recent ESPN.com mock draft: 2022 MLB Draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis.

ESPN’s presentation of the MLB First-Year Player Draft is part of a significant week of MLB coverage from Los Angeles, Calif. – the home of 2022 MLB All-Star – across its platforms.

