There’s nothing quite like Augusta National in April, is there? The 2022 Masters has a little extra juice this year, as it will feature 15-time major winner Tiger Woods in his return after 19 months away from golf. Can Tiger add another green jacket to his resume? Will we see a past champion repeat? Or will an unknown name come from nowhere and add a signature win to their record? You can watch it on CBS and ESPN with a seven-day free trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Live For Free Without Cable

When: Par 3 Contest Starts April 6 at 9 a.m. ET | Masters Tournament Starts Thursday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The first two rounds of the tournament will air on ESPN from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, while on the weekend the coverage shifts to CBS on Saturday, April 9th at 3 p.m. ET and the Final Round on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Additional coverage, including Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and Amen Corner will be available with a subscription to ESPN+ or the Masters Live App.

Throughout the tournament Paramount+, ESPN+, the CBS Sports App, and Masters.com will also provide coverage for you to stream on various devices.

About the 2022 Masters

The 86th Masters from Augusta National Golf Club is likely to present golf fans with the most coverage in history. Airing on five networks and multiple streaming services and websites, you can get all of the golf action from the gloriously green hills of Georgia that you can handle.

Coverage will start in earnest on Wednesday, April 6 at 9 a.m. ET as the CBS Sports Network will broadcast “Masters on the Range in preparation for the always highly anticipated Par 3 Contest. That celebrated annual event will begin at 12 noon ET as ESPN+ will kick off the coverage before turning it over to Masters.com from 2-5 p.m. ET with ESPN picking up their cable coverage from 3-5 p.m. ET.

As the tournament officially gets underway on Thursday, fans will be able to stream for free on (link: https://www.cbssports.com/golf/masters/live/ and the CBS Sports App from desktop and mobile as well as on Paramount+ from connected devices beginning at 8:30 a.m. with “Masters on the Range” with featured groups teeing off at 9:15 a.m.

Throughout the week, fans will be able to watch the primary coverage on ESPN and CBS, while also having the option to stream additional coverage including following featured groups or focusing specifically on Holes 4, 5, and 6, Amen Corner, or Holes 15 and 16 all day for all four days of the tournament.

2022 Masters Schedule

Day/Date Program Time (ET) Networks Wed, April 6 Masters on the Range 9-11 a.m. CBS Sports Network Wednesday at the Masters 10 a.m.–12 noon ESPN+ Masters Par 3 Contest 12 noon – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Par 3 Contest 2-5 p.m. Masters.com Masters Par 3 Contest 3-5 p.m. ESPN Masters Par 3 Contest (encore) 10 p.m. – Midnight ESPN2 Thu, April 7 Masters on the Range 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. CBS Sports Network Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 9:25 a.m.–6:45 p.m. Masters.com SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m.–3 p.m. ESPN Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+ First Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Masters.com SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN First Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Fri, April 8 Masters on the Range 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. CBS Sports Network Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 9:25 a.m.–6:45 p.m. Masters.com SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m.–3 p.m. ESPN Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+ Second Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Masters.com SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN Second Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Sat, April 9 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters on the Range 11 a.m.–1 p.m. CBS Sports Network Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Masters.com Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Third Round 3-7:30 p.m. CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Third Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. CBS Sports Network Sun, April 10 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters on the Range 11 a.m.–1 p.m. CBS Sports Network Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Masters.com Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Fourth Round 2-7 p.m. CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App Fourth Round (encore) 10 p.m.-1 a.m. CBS Sports Network

How to Stream the 2022 Masters for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Masters live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

