How to Watch the 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest Live Online

For the first time ever, you will be able to watch the entire Masters Par 3 tournament from Augusta. For the 2022 Masters Par 3 tournament, early coverage will stream exclusively on ESPN+ starting at noon ET, while the tournament will wrap up on ESPN starting at 3pm ET.

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Par 3 Tournament

When: Wednesday, April 6th at 12pm ET

TV: ESPN+ & ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+.

The Par 3 Contest also returns for the first time since 2019 and will air live on Wednesday, April 6, from Noon to 3 p.m., ET on ESPN+ and 3 - 5 p.m. on ESPN. Sean McDonough will call the play with analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange. Reporters Michael Collins and Marty Smith will conduct interviews.

If you want to stream practice rounds and the Par 3 tournament on Wednesday, April 6th in its entirety you will need a subscription to ESPN+.

If you want to stream the conclusion of the Par 3 Tournament on ESPN starting at 3pm ET, you can do it with a Live TV Streaming Service. You can stream the Masters on ESPN with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream The Masters Par 3 Tournament for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch the Par 3 Contest using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

